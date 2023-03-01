Charles Leclerc Spent $1,175 on Another Instrument To Continue His Escape As He Can’t Carry His Piano Everywhere

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco walks off the track after the qualifying session for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Leclerc recently showed his penchant for music by revealing his skills on a piano. He disclosed that it allows him to escape from all the F1 action hangover, which is highly stressful after a while

Indeed, he has quickly picked up the art of playing piano, and in the recent episode of Beyond the Grid, he played a pleasant symphony on a Steinway piano, which the host Tom Clarkson arranged. Though viewers couldn’t watch it, Leclerc described it as a ‘mini-piano’.

However, Leclerc also revealed that he had to learn different instruments as he couldn’t carry his Piano worth $47,000. So he has recently started learning guitar.

Charles Leclerc found a new instrument to extend his escape

Leclerc finds music to be an efficient stress-buster. He reveals that now it’s a good hobby, allowing him to get into his love for music. His first instrument was the piano, but unfortunately, he couldn’t take it anywhere, so he started learning a guitar.

“It’s a new guitar. It’s Lava Me 3,” said Leclerc when asked which guitar he had bought. “It’s an acoustic guitar, but with a strange system. That way you can have echoes and you can audio effect. Which makes it sound it way cooler and better than I am.”

According to his words, Leclerc bought the smart guitar by Lava which is available with the same name. The market price of that guitar is currently $1,175. The Ferrari superstar also revealed that he managed to learn at a basic level which is enough for him to enjoy music.

When asked what he prefers, his piano or guitar? The Monegasque reveals that he prefers playing piano, as his first love of music was piano only. So, any day he would pick that if given an option.

Flying is another hobby

Apart from music, Leclerc has also picked up the hobby of flying planes. Though he is still at an amateur level and only gets time when he is away from Formula 1 and has a long break.

Initially, he wanted to have a huge amount of time to learn it, but he realized he would never be free in the foreseeable future as he is an F1 driver, and they have a hectic work schedule across the year.

So, he started to take lessons during the break. However, he claims coming from an F1 schedule, he is never confident enough on the plane, forcing him to start from a few steps back, and he is stuck in that loop.

