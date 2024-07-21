mobile app bar

Christian Horner Digs Out Past Record to Give Max Verstappen Victory Hopes in Hungary

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Christian Horner Digs Out Past Record to Give Max Verstappen Victory Hopes in Hungary

Credits: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Max Verstappen missed out on the pole position during Qualifying ahead of the Hungarian GP as he finished P3 in a session affected by rain and multiple crashes. The Hungaroring being a difficult track to overtake on, made the result even more disappointing for the Dutchman and Red Bull. However, Christian Horner relied on past records at the circuit and gave Verstappen hope for a win on Sunday.

The last three pole-sitters in Hungary failed to convert the result into a victory; Lewis Hamilton, in 2021 and 2023, and George Russell in 2022.

Horner said,

“It’s a strategic race, I don’t think pole won for the last four years, so let’s see. We got a good race car, I think we focus the setup more towards the race, so we’ll see how that plays out tomorrow.”

On Saturday, Verstappen’s first run in Q3 was not good enough to outperform the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri who finished P1 and P2 respectively. The Dutchman would likely have made another attempt to grab the pole, had it not been for Yuki Tsunoda’s crash which brought the red flag out with a little over two minutes remaining.

As it turns out, Red Bull decided against sending the 26-year-old out for another run because he did not have a fresh set of soft tires.

Starting from P3 on the grid, Verstappen will have to hope for a strong race pace to help him pass the two McLarens at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen has an outside chance of winning the Hungarian GP

Horner felt that the Hungarian GP would be decided by strategies made on the pit walls. At the same time, if Norris and Piastri engaged in a battle for the lead themselves, Verstappen could capitalize.

However, Norris emphasized the importance of playing the team game and ensuring McLaren held positions to secure a 1-2 finish.

On the other hand, Piastri was eager to signal his intentions of going for his maiden F1 win.

While the team could manage to situation partly over the team radio, the ultimate decision to fight or hold back rests with Piastri. Verstappen for one, will be hoping that the Melbourne-born driver goes after his McLaren teammate from the very get-go on Sunday.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these