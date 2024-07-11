Christian Horner Discusses ‘Inevitable’ Problem Coming Max Verstappen’s Way

Red Bull is no longer the dominant force they were in 2023. Yet, with his skill, Max Verstappen is able to maintain and increase the lead in the championship. However, the performance isn’t Verstappen’s biggest concern at the moment but the inevitable engine penalty is.

“I am sure that at some point we will have to use a new engine for Max”, said Christian Horner according to RN365. Explaining how the circuit where Verstappen takes the penalty will be crucial, he added, “The main thing is that we strategically consider the when question. We are working on that with Honda. But that penalty will come at some point, is inevitable.”

And we have a Red Flag Max Verstappen pulls to the side of the track reporting an “engine fault” #F1 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/nQYz8S5AUU — Formula 1 (@F1) June 28, 2024

A maximum of four components of the Internal Combustion Engine, Turbocharger, Motor Generator Unit-Heat, and Motor-Generator Unit-Kinetic are allowed per car in a season. Similarly, only two Control Electronics components are allowed.

Verstappen took the last of his Power Unit components at the 2024 Spanish GP. Although he can use some of the previous engines, a penalty is inevitable.

The Dutchman had some engine issues at the Canadian GP practice followed by the car stalling at the Red Bull Ring during practice because of a control electronics issue.

The three-time champion lead in the championship is only 84 points. Red Bull will have to strategically plan to take the penalty at a track where overtaking is possible. Spa Francorchamps can be a possibility with the long straights. Amid all this, Verstappen is also pushing his team for more upgrades.

Max Verstappen demands upgrades amid Red Bull’s diminishing returns upgrades

Red Bull introduced the revolutionary design of the RB20 despite the RB19’s dominance because it believed that the design had reached the ceiling of development.

Hence, if they would’ve continued, the competition would’ve caught them. Now, having the least aerodynamic testing time and being at the top, Red Bull faces similar issues.

“It’s no secret that we have less development time than the others and we’re at the top of the curve so you’re into diminishing returns”, said Christian Horner according to Planet F1, as he explained Red Bull’s new floor upgrade.

The floor is believed to have brought 5 points worth of downforce, meaning a couple of tenths worth of performance. Yet, despite the diminishing returns, Verstappen continues to push the team to get more upgrades.

As per RN365, Verstappen said, “We need to keep bringing bits and I know that they will come – and hopefully they will be better than the upgrades of other teams. I refuse to believe [you can’t find more performance] then you get lazy.”

Perez will get the new floor for the Hungarian GP. Red Bull needs to match or better the competition in terms of upgrades. Both Mercedes and McLaren have opted for an aggressive upgrade strategy and plans to bring upgrades throughout the season.