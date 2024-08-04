Christian Horner Explains Why Supplying Customer F1 Engines Is Loss-Making – “I Almost Feel Sympathy for Cyril”

Red Bull are entering unexplored territory with its power unit manufacturing venture for the upcoming 2026 regulations. During their two decades in F1, the Milton Keynes outfit have always been a customer team to OEM manufacturers. From 2026, after becoming an engine manufacturer, they will have the chance to supply engines as well. However, Christian Horner feels that supplying engines to other teams is a loss-making proposition.

Recalling his old rival boss Cyril Abiteboul’s conundrum at Renault, Horner explained his perspective. Per Motorsport Netherlands, Horner said, “With the prices that the FIA ​​uses, supplying a customer engine would even be loss-making. I almost feel sympathy for Cyril [Abiteboul]”.

“We have already been approached by various parties, some teams are testing who gets the most competitive engine. But our focus at the moment is completely on the two Red Bull teams, because we want to learn to walk before we run,” says Horner. 2/ Motorsport Nederlands — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) August 4, 2024

Renault’s case is quite memorable for Horner as the Milton Keynes outfit used the French manufacturer’s engine for over a decade. However, they switched to Honda in 2019 as Renault’s power unit was not reliable and powerful enough in the turbo-hybrid era.

On top of that, the Enstone outfit also lost out on overall performance to its only other customer team — McLaren — in 2020. Horner sympathizes with Abiteboul, as the Frenchman could not solve Renault’s engine ailments and they also lost to a customer team — something Red Bull would not want to experience.

Horner stated that they wish to avoid jumping the gun by onboarding customer teams for their new power unit. Having said that, the Red Bull boss added, “If something comes up later, we are open to the right partner. With the facilities we have here, we can supply engines to four teams.”

However, for the time being, they would only want to supply the two Red Bull-owned teams. As this is the first time Red Bull are manufacturing their own engine — be it in collaboration with Ford — they would want to set a good foundation with their engine’s performance benchmark.

Horner claimed Red Bull’s engine program is on the right track

Ever since Honda decided to part ways with Red Bull, the RBPT engine program of the Austrian team has been under the radar. While Ford’s expertise will come in handy for them, eventually, Red Bull are not an OEM like Mercedes or Ferrari.

So, heading into the 2026 regulations era, where the car performance will be a lot more dependent on the new engines, the Milton Keynes outfit cannot afford to fumble on the indigenous power unit. Earlier this year, Horner claimed that they are on a good trajectory with its engine development.

This is what the Red Bull’s 2026 new engine sounds in different speeds “And at that time, always wide open throttle which means everything we have.” [ | https://t.co/DmHPbnyXYn] #F1 pic.twitter.com/TRgXxxlKXT — RBR News (@redbulletin) March 22, 2024

Per Motorsport.com, the Red Bull boss said, “Our facilities are complete, both from a test and development point of view with dynos and rig rooms, etc. and manufacturing capability.” He also added that they are “hitting the targets” they are setting for themselves.

However, Horner did admit that he has no idea of how the development of Red Bull’s powertrains compares to their rivals such as Mercedes and Ferrari’s engines. On top of that, the Red Bull powertrains will also have to tackle Honda’s prowess as an F1 manufacturer as well as the new entrant — Audi — who may spring a surprise in 2026.