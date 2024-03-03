Christian Horner Explains the Minimum Sergio Perez Needs to ‘Earn the Red Bull Seat’

Sergio Perez has kickstarted the 2024 season in style as he finished second at the Bahrain Grand Prix, only behind Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen. Although Perez finished a whopping 22 seconds behind the Dutchman, the Milton Keynes-based outfit still had an ideal start as they registered a 1-2 finish. With a threat to his future at Red Bull, the Mexican driver has to convince the team to retain him for 2025. After Perez finished second in Bahrain, Christian Horner explained what the #11 driver needs to do to earn his Red Bull extension.

Advertisement

Horner answered a question on any minimum criteria the team has set for Perez to achieve in 2024 for his contract extension. As quoted by Junaid on Twitter (now X), the Red Bull boss said, “There’s no set criteria. He’s got to do enough to earn that seat.”

“In days like today, it’s exactly what he’s got to deliver.”, said Horner.

Advertisement

Perez has been under immense scrutiny for his lack of consistency in 2023. The former Racing Point driver could not keep up with Verstappen’s pace for the majority of the season last year. Constant Q2 eliminations and not being able to finish on the podium often plagued his points tally considerably.

So, the 34-year-old has to step up his performance this season to save his seat. Finishing P2 or on the podium often and qualifying just behind Verstappen would help the #11 driver convince the Austrian team about his value as the Dutchman’s perfect wingman.

Will Red Bull look to retain Sergio Perez for 2025?

Sergio Perez may have finished P2 in the Bahrain season opener, but the gap between him and Max Verstappen was massive. 22 seconds behind his champion teammate in the same car is not something Perez would want ideally. While the Dutchman is definitely above everyone at the moment, Perez is also a seasoned campaigner.

So, if and when drivers from Ferrari, McLaren, or Mercedes catch up and get closer to Red Bull, the Mexican driver may get mobbed among them in the races. Therefore, Perez needs to improve his performance certainly to avoid any sort of risk to his consistency this season.

Advertisement

Just in case the same story from 2023 carries on for the Guadalajara-born driver, Red Bull has plenty of options. For example, there have been rumors of Daniel Ricciardo or Yuki Tsunoda being in contention for Perez’s seat for 2025. Besides these two RB drivers, even outside options like Carlos Sainz or Alex Albon can come into the picture.

For now, Perez seems to have started on the right foot in 2024. After finishing P2 in Bahrain, the 34-year-old said, “I’m pretty pleased, pretty happy. I think it’s been a great result for the team, and [I’m] very satisfied with that. There’s plenty of work that we’ve got to do to improve”.

Perez cited how his side of the garage need to tidy up certain things in terms of the car’s engine braking balance. With the next race in Jeddah, a race that he won in 2023, the #11 driver would take some extra confidence and may perform even better.