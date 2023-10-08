Despite Oscar Piastri Claiming the Pole Position, His Mother Expresses Disappointment

Oscar Piastri claimed the pole position ahead of the Sprint race in Qatar on Saturday. In doing so, he beat Max Verstappen and his teammate Lando Norris. In what has been a great rookie year, Piastri once again showed his caliber. The pole was a great achievement, but as per her Twitter post, Piastri’s mother did not seem too happy.

Piastri has been in sensational form in Qatar having converted his Sprint race pole into a maiden race win. He held off his teammate Lando Norris, Mercedes’ George Russell and newly crowned three-time world champion, Max Verstappen.

Notably, the Australian driver’s massive show was possible by the Papayas’ incredible resurgence this season. The team that was barely into the points managed to take the pole position and then the win, that too in the presence of mighty Verstappen. Despite this, Nicole Piastri, who is quite popular for her social media antics was unhappy.

Piastri’s mother unhappy after her son’s pole position

Piastri’s mother jokingly seemed to be disappointed about the fact that her son got the pole position ahead of the Sprint in Lusail. Nicole Piastri, taking to her personal X account, formerly Twitter, shared her disappointment.

She wrote, “Just canceled my 7 am Pilates class.” From the post, it’s evident that she actually is proud of her son, but had to cancel her 7AM Pilates class, to watch young Oscar start his first ever F1 race from the pole position.

Even McLaren shared his jubilation following Piastri’s pole position and win. Nevertheless, after Piastri took the win, her mother uploaded a picture of two champagne bottles. This is surely to signify the win by the young Australian driver.

How is Piastri performing along with McLaren?

Oscar Piastri has been one of the most impressive drivers in F1 . Over the course of the season, he has proved on multiple occasions, why there was so much hype surrounding him in his younger days.

On the other hand, his teammate Lando Norris could not put up a good performance in the Sprint shootout. However, Norris still managed to take P3 in the race.

McLaren, led by Zak Brown started the season on a poor note, but have gone on to become one of the front-runners now. They have recovered strongly, but their aim does not end here. In the coming seasons, they want to compete for the world championship.