Christian Horner Feels Lewis Hamilton Is “Jumping” to Ferrari at Right Time to Challenge Max Verstappen

With Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari in 2025, all eyes will be on him to see how he adapts to the change in environment, having spent more than a decade at Mercedes. The whole world, including Christian Horner, is eager to see how things unfold. Whether Hamilton will succeed at Ferrari or not, only time will tell, but Horner foresees him making the switch at the perfect time.

The Red Bull team principal shed light on Hamilton’s decision-making skills when it comes to picking a new team on TalkSport. Horner was referring to his switch from McLaren to Mercedes in 2013, which many at the time saw as a bad move.

Proving doubters wrong, Hamilton went on to win six World Championships with the Brackley-based outfit, taking his total tally to seven. As he now strives for number eight, Ferrari has become his destination of choice.

“Ferrari is a team that looks like they’re picking momentum up,” said Horner. “For sure…a driver of Lewis’ quality is always going to be a challenger… He could be just jumping at the right time.” Horner‘s prediction would be Hamilton’s biggest wish because the British driver would be eager to fulfill his dream of going clear of Michael Schumacher as the racer with the most titles in F1 history.

Hamilton and Verstappen to cross paths?

Who can forget the 2021 season? Red Bull and Mercedes certainly cannot. Verstappen and Hamilton battled all year long for the ultimate prize, with numerous moments of controversy, chaos, and off-track verbal clashes.

Mercedes won’t have to worry about a repeat of that stress anymore, but Ferrari might. While Horner, in his interview, didn’t directly place Hamilton as a direct competitor for the World title in 2025, he spoke about Ferrari’s growth.

The Maranello-based outfit has been on the verge of making significant strides for some time, and Hamilton’s arrival is expected to coincide with that breakthrough. If Hamilton is given a Championship-winning car, fans could see a replay of the 2021 battle with Verstappen — assuming, of course, that Red Bull also has a competitive car.