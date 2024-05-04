Adrian Newey Ditches Christian Horner for a Carpool to the Miami GP Track

The 2024 Miami GP was the first time Adrian Newey was attending a race weekend after the news about his Red Bull departure became official. This is where renowned photographer Kym Illman spotted something unusual. Newey arrived at the Miami International Autodrome in a separate car. Illman cited that this was unusual as the British designer often arrives at tracks in a carpool with Christian Horner.

One would wonder if this observation from Illman has anything to do with Newey’s exit from Red Bull. However, it is pertinent to note that there have been reports of Newey not being happy with the internal turmoil at the Milton Keynes outfit. While one can regard these reports as mere rumors, there is usually no smoke without fire.

Newey’s decision to leave and end his 19-year-long association with the Austrian team indicates that the environment at Milton Keynes is perhaps not the best. Moreover, the 65-year-old had extended his contract only last year.

So, the allegations against Christian Horner and the rumors of Newey’s exit coming to reality suggest that the 65-year-old was discontent at Red Bull. Still, even after such a major development, these are only speculations about the reported power struggles and bad relations between the Red Bull stakeholders.

For Newey, this will be the start of his year-long notice period at Milton Keynes. Illman cited that the Red Bull CTO’s wife, Amanda Newey, was also present in the Miami GP paddock. Adrian then also posed for some photographs in front of the Red Bull hospitality suite, which is quite unlike him.

Newey has not revealed any future plans after his Red Bull exit in early 2025. Hence, many are speculating about where he could end up.

Will Adrian Newey move to Ferrari or perhaps even retire?

There have been several echoing voices of Adrian Newey’s potential next destination in the F1 paddock. The most prominent speculation is about Ferrari.

The Briton had previously expressed his regret of not having the opportunity to work with the Italian team, Lewis Hamilton, and Fernando Alonso. Hence, if he makes the move to Maranello, he can end two of those three regrets with Hamilton also arriving at Maranello in 2025.

Even Illman suggested that the Colchester native will certainly look to go to another team rather than retire or take a sabbatical. However, Newey’s manager and friend, Eddie Jordan, feels the 65-year-old may look to take some time off.

That is exactly what the Red Bull genius also said at the Miami GP. Therefore, it will now be interesting to see what Newey decides next for his future.