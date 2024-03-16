Christian Horner Isn’t Short of Alternatives as He Reckons There Are 16 ‘Desperate’ Drivers to Replace Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez is in the last year of his contract as his tenure to sit in the Red Bull car ends in 2024. The Mexican driver has been on the Austrian team since 2021 and this is his fourth year racing alongside Max Verstappen. However, this could be his last season in the team if he fails to perform and match the expectations. There isn’t any shortage of drivers eyeing the much-coveted seat. Therefore, Perez must perform to earn his 2025 stay as it’s his seat to lose, warned Christian Horner.

Advertisement

The Red Bull boss stated that at least 16 drivers are looking at the Red Bull seat. Speaking about the same, Horner said in a report published by SpeedWeek, “We have a phenomenal car. We’ve got one seat open for next year. I’ve probably got 16 drivers who are desperate to be in that car for next year. And Checo is in pole position. It’s his seat to lose.”

Perez has been under fire at Red Bull since his inconsistent performances in 2023. The #11 driver, chasing the championship had a drastic fall from grace. The 34-year-old only claimed two wins out of 22 races, whereas his teammate Verstappen took 19.

Advertisement

Perez’s ambition for the F1 world championship met a brutal fate as he got knocked out in Q1 and finished races outside of points multiple times. At the same time, his Dutch teammate clinched 17 wins out of a total of 18 races, driving the same RB19 after the Mexican’s win in Baku. Therefore, the management had enough reasons to be upset with Checo.

However, Red Bull kept their faith in him and allowed him to continue in 2024. In doing so, the former Force India driver managed to collect himself and finished the season in P2, allowing Red Bull a much-needed 1-2 finish in the Drivers’ Championship last year.

Coming into 2024, Perez has continued his run of podiums. He claimed two back-to-back P2 finishes in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia so far and is avoiding any set-up-related gambles. Therefore, he is keeping up with the pressure to play second fiddle to Verstappen, willingly or unwillingly.

Possible candidates to replace Sergio Perez

Two prominent names who can replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull in 2025 are Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda. The Honey Badger returned to the Austrian team in 2023 in the capacity of a reserve driver. However, Nyck de Vries’ termination allowed him to take the seat at AlphaTauri, currently RB.

Advertisement

Despite driving for the sister team, Ricciardo mentioned that getting back to Red Bull Racing has always been his primary aim. Therefore, the Australian driver who is trying to show his worth, would be more than ready to snatch Perez’s seat at the first available opportunity.

Tsunoda, on the other hand, has been driving for the Faenza-based team for four years now. Hence, he would look to step up his game for good. The visible competition between the drivers for the coveted seat has grabbed ample attention right in the first race of 2024.

The RB duo shared fierce radio exchanges after the team ordered them to swap positions. This proves how the drivers are ready to outwit and outperform one another. All for Sergio Perez’s seat in Red Bull, alongside Max Verstappen.