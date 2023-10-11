Charles Leclerc Shows Optimism Around Ferrari Closing on Red Bull After Finding New Learnings

After the disappointment of the 2022 F1 season, Ferrari yet again failed to provide Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz with cars good enough to compete for wins. However, with the recent learnings on upgrade, the Monegasque is optimistic about his team closing in on Red Bull.

The Italian team, however, had a decent rise on top after starting off with disappointment. The recent performances saw the Prancing Horse close their gap to Mercedes for P2 and and now vying for that position Constructors’ championship.

However, this is not enough for Leclerc as he wants to challenge Red Bull for the championship like last year. And, the recent updates on development have been nothing but impetus for the Monegasque and his team.

Charles Leclerc is optimistic about Ferrari’s chances

Ferrari is the only team except Red Bull this season to claim a race victory. Drawing motivation from the small improvements that his team made this season, the 25-year-old is hopeful that they might come back stronger and take the challenge to Red Bull.

Talking about this, the Monegasque driver said as per FormulaPassion, “I think that with what we have learned we can take a significant step in the future, and I hope it helps us close the gap to Red Bull as soon as possible.”

As the business end of this season is almost over, with Red Bull picking up both drivers’ and Constructors’ championships, Ferrari would look to start afresh from next season. This looks like a direct hint towards the new concept Ferrari would be bringing.

Leclerc hinted towards a new Ferrari concept

After the recent failure of their 2022 F1 concept, Scuderia Ferrari decided to go for a new concept. This is because it was not possible to add more speed to the car. This would, therefore, not work since they would fail to match the speed of the Red Bulls.

Charles Leclerc emphasized that the present car understeers a lot and is extremely inconsistent. This results in them driving in oversteer and therefore sacrificing speed and performance.

With the kind of dominance Red Bull has shown in the past two years, no team challenging them could afford such mistakes. Their RB-19 has already been very dominant, therefore, it is very likely that its successor RB-20 will be the same. It will be interesting to see how the Italian team manages to cope with the defending champions in the end.