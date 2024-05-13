Christian Horner Once Revealed How He Got Conscious of His Own Breathing – “I Thought That Was a Form of Weakness”

In an interview in 2022, Red Bull boss Christian Horner opened up about anxiety. Horner was among many who considered the mental state as a weakness. However, he changed his outlook and even revealed how he dealt with it.

On The Diary Of A CEO podcast, Horner revealed how he felt anxious for the first time in 2012. It was during the height of a championship battle and that’s when he “became self-conscious of my own breathing.”

He first attributed it to too much coffee or too many Red Bulls. However, after a quick consultation with the team physio, the then 39-year-old realized it was anxiety.

Upon hearing the diagnosis, he confessed, “I thought that was a form of weakness. Then I read about it, spoke to a couple of people about it and then you learn to control your own breathing and so on.”

“It sort of crept up on me without recognizing but it’s not a weakness. It’s your body telling you there’s a lot going on here and it’s a way of protesting.”

So, all it took was recognition, acceptance, and learning how to control it for the Red Bull boss. Horner also revealed after the consultations, he was able to understand the anxiety creeping up and take counter-measures.

Most fail to recognize these cues before it becomes overwhelming which is why it’s necessary to discuss one’s mental state openly. This is why whenever anyone does, they’re lauded in our society.

Christian Horner applauds his rival Toto Wolff for opening up about his mental struggles

Keeping their rivalry aside, Christian Horner was appreciative of Toto Wolff when he opened up about his mental health struggles. The Brit commended his Mercedes counterpart for accepting and seeking help and even spreading awareness about mental health. With the position the two are in, their voice can reach the masses which makes their admissions all the more valuable.

Horner complimented his courage and candor for speaking up. The Red Bull boss also admitted he’s not struggled with any issues personally but knows many who do. Opening up about it is not something many can or are able to do which makes Wolff’s admission all the more brave.

“I have suffered mentally; I still do. Getting help is a way of overcoming my problems, and it has helped me to access untapped potential. I’ve never had any problem with the stigma. Some of the most successful people are very, very sensitive, and very, very sensitive means very, very vulnerable,” ESPN quoted Wolff.