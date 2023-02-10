George Russell Reveals Why He Considers W11 as ‘Peak’ Mercedes Car

May 6, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain talks with the media during a press conference before their practice session for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

George Russell joined Mercedes at the start of last year and has quickly raised himself as a fitting partner of the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. He was so good in his first season with them that people are assured one day, he’ll be a world champion.

Moreover, he gave a glimmer of hope to Mercedes when he won the Brazilian Grand Prix last year. The only race the Silver Arrows won in 2022. That is a strange statement for a team that annihilated every challenge for eight years.

Before Mercedes, Russell was in Williams, the car that has been seeing the end of the grid for several years. Getting into Mercedes seemed like the Briton wouldn’t see any more struggles in his F1 career and could straight away challenge for the title.

George Russell points out why he considers the 2020 car as Mercedes’ greatest

Mercedes in 2020 brought out an incredible car in W11 that won over 13 of the 17 races of the season. The second-best team couldn’t even breach mark two. The entire season was just about Mercedes wrapping every race within a few laps.

Moreover, even Russell got to compete with that car when he was filling in for Hamilton, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 back then. So, he knows the feel of it too. That’s why he opines the 2020 car was the peak Mercedes car.

“I think this was probably the best Mercedes car they ever built,” said Russell to AMuS. “I mean, driving it was such a joy, especially coming from Williams, where we scored no points. Driving this [W11], it was like driving a play station.”

He then puts it in contrast with Williams. Unlike at his former team, W11 gave him a sense of safety and comfort to go over the limit. That’s why he thinks it’s the greatest Mercedes car amidst their domination.

Can’t keep cars at home

Many people, including F1 drivers, fancy taking a couple of cars from their profession to home. If not, the entire setup, even the chassis, is a big attraction and can get people to bid on them truckloads of cash in auctions.

But Russell has the privilege of taking one of his cars home as an F1 driver of a top team with big pockets. However, he reasons why he can’t take one.

He claims he can’t fit one of those cars at home, so he never asked his bosses to grant him one. But after the discussion with AMuS, he said he might chat with Toto Wolff about getting one.

