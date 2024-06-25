Fire Struck McLaren F1 Team Won’t Have a Hospitality Suite at the Austrian GP

A fire struck the McLaren F1 team’s hospitality suite at the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix this past weekend. The fire was caused due to an electrical problem with their unit at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

According to revered F1 photojournalist Kym Illman, the fire fighters and personnel from the other teams tried to interject and douse the flames. However, the people on the scene were having difficulty using the water through the hose. This is because, generally, electrical fires are not counteracted by water.

The attempts to use water, however, were to keep the roof of the Suite damp. This was because they did not want the roof to catch on fire. But owing to the damage caused by the fire, Illman has reported that the team will not be able to use their Hospitality Suite during the Austrian GP this weekend.

Illman also revealed on his YouTube channel that the team will have to revert to a sort of large tent to accommodate the team members and their guests. But McLaren are frantically working to get their portable Hospitality Suite fixed before the British GP arrives.

The race at Silverstone is going to be the Papaya team’s home race. Naturally, they do not want to be left attending the event without a Hospitality Suite. The British GP is a week away from the race at the Red Bull Ring this Sunday.

Rivals leave on track battle aside to help McLaren during Spanish GP weekend

The Formula 1 paddock is often regarded as a cutthroat environment with every rival doing their level best to pull its competition down. But when the McLaren team were in dire need of support, their chief rival, Red Bull, put their rivalry behind them for the moment and leaped to their defense.

Illman reported that the Milton-Keynes-based outfit actually offered to accommodate McLaren’s guests and team members in their own Hospitality Suite. Mercedes, who are McLaren’s engine suppliers and also a rival, also extended a helping hand.

mercedes providing mclaren with food (since their kitchen is destroyed) is actually so nice of them. just shows that the competition is only on track https://t.co/fbRSSVhlbj — clara (@leclercsletters) June 23, 2024

Reports that have been circulating social media reveal that the Brackley-based team took it upon themselves to keep the Woking-based team fed. Without a kitchen, McLaren were offered catering and kitchen services by the Silver Arrows.