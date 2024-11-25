Christian Horner Places Max Verstappen ‘Statistically’ Among the Greatest of All Time

After a season full of trials and tribulations, Max Verstappen finally clinched his fourth world championship in Las Vegas. Many were not expecting the Dutchman to prevail against Lando Norris and McLaren, who had suddenly risen as the new benchmark of the grid. But Verstappen proved why he has dominated F1 in recent years, despite his car not being at its best in 2024.

The Red Bull driver has consistently outperformed his title rival Norris, who could not capitalize on the potential of his faster car. This has further bolstered Verstappen’s credentials and justified why he has been so highly rated ever since his F1 debut.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner seconded these sentiments, deeming Verstappen as one of the greats of F1 after he became a four-time world champion in Vegas. Speaking on BBC’s F1: Chequered Flag podcast, Horner said, “He’s done an amazing job, he’s been outstanding all year. We’re just very very proud of him. He’s won 8 Grands Prix, he’s won the world championship with two races to go. You can’t ask for more than that”.

“He’s an exceptional driver, it puts him amongst the greats, absolutely puts him amongst the greats. The statistics now put him there as well”.

Verstappen has become only the sixth driver to win four or more world championships in F1 history, while emulating the likes of Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, and Juan Manuel Fangio to win four titles in a row.

Nevertheless, Red Bull’s struggles in 2024 put some doubts on whether Verstappen would continue to be at the sharp end of the grid from next season. With teams like McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari lurking in their wheeltracks, Red Bull may face stern competition next year, which could be an even tougher challenge for the Dutchman.

Horner’s take on Verstappen’s 2025 prospects

While Horner knows that Red Bull are on the back foot heading into next season, he feels Verstappen being in the form of his life could help them stay afloat amid the tough competition from McLaren and Ferrari.

“Look, he’s just 27 and he’s in the form of his life, so as long as we keep giving him a decent car then he’ll keep delivering.”, Horner said about Verstappen’s chances of extending his run of world championships in 2025.

With four years remaining on his current Red Bull contract, Verstappen could easily equal Hamilton and Schumacher’s record of seven world titles or even surpass it. However, the Dutchman is not focused on chasing these records. He feels he has achieved everything in F1 that he wanted to.

Still, heading into next year, Red Bull’s ability to resolve its gremlins from this season could be key to Verstappen’s championship defense.