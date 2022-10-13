“Don’t like bothering people”: $450 million net-worth David Beckham got bothered by Martin Brundle at 2022 Miami GP

Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle admitted that he didn’t want to disturb David Beckham during his grid walks.

One of the most entertaining segments leading up to an F1 race is Brundle’s famous grid walks. The former F1 driver has been working with Sky Sports since 2012 and hosts this popular pre-race segment where he walks around the grid interviewing people.

Before a race starts, most of the people on the grid are team members and FIA officials. Recently, however, a lot of famous personalities and celebrities also take his opportunity to gain some close access to the F1 drivers and cars. This has led to some very memorable and infamous interactions between these celebrities and Brundle.

#MeganTheeStallion‘s bodyguard awkwardly shuts down Sky News reporter and former racer Martin Brundle for an interview at the @F1 #USGP event pic.twitter.com/fwLE1aKESk — ET Canada (@ETCanada) October 25, 2021

One such incident was seen back at the US Grand Prix in 2021 when famous singer Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguards didn’t allow Brundle to interview her. It was a moment that was hilariously handled by him.

In a recent interview with GQ, Brundle cited David Beckham’s example to explain why he does not want to approach certain people during these walks.

David Beckham didn’t want to talk to Martin Brundle

Beckham is one of the most famous sports celebrities in the world. In his glittering football career, he’s played and won important Titles with some of the biggest clubs in the World like Real Madrid, AC Milan and Manchester United. Formula 1, however, is not his territory as Brundle reminded everyone.

In the interview, Brundle was asked if he ever felt like not approaching a particular celebrity before. He revealed that the person was David Beckham. The former Williams driver explained how he saw Beckham in Qatar before. However, he could not get close to him because of his bodyguards.

Since then, he was determined to get close to the 47-year-old, but when he finally did get the chance to do that in Miami, he regretted it. This is because Beckham himself did want to talk and Brundle did not want to bother someone who didn’t.

Martin Brundle is bigger than celebrities attending F1 races

Brundle has been involved in F1 since 1984, so he has far more experience in the field than anyone active today. This is why he does not feel intimidated by the presence of these world famous celebrities on track.

“If they don’t want to talk to you, they don’t want to talk to you,” he said. “There’s plenty of people who do.”

Charles Leclerc warming up with David Beckham 👀 (via @ScuderiaFerrari)pic.twitter.com/bT1XUrHnRR — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 9, 2022

The 63-year-old went on to say that there are plenty of people who do want to talk to him. So he would rather spend his time with them. “I’ve been to well over half the grands prix in the history of Formula 1,” he continued. “So I feel pretty comfortable in that space. I feel it’s my territory.”

Brundle added that his experience is the reason why he’s very comfortable during his grid walks.