“I think Masi did it very well under the pressure”- Jost Capito supports Michael Masi’s decision and calls it understandable

Williams boss Jost Capito thinks that Michael Masi did the best he could under pressure at the Abi Dhabi GP.

Jost Capito showed support to the race director Michael Masi as the latter’s job seems to be in danger following his controversial decision at the final race of the 2021 season.

Masi’s last-minute decision during the final lap of the title-deciding race triggered a lot of criticism against him. Many believe that Masi should be removed from his position.

It also led FIA into launching an investigation into the race. The results of which is due to release on 18 March.

However, Williams’ boss said, “I know Masi quite well, I met him a couple of times.”

“I [have] had discussions with him, I [have] had discussions with the stewards, I [have] had quite a lot of discussions especially with Emmanuelle Pirro – what are the issues, what are the difficulties the stewards and Masi have to go through during a race? And I see it’s very, very difficult.

“But I think they handle it very well, for what’s going on. And also Masi is very professional. That’s absolutely 1000 per cent sure,” he further added.

Jost Capito thinks that Michael Masi made the correct decision

Capito believes that Masi’s decision at the Abu Dhabi GP was correct. However, he thinks that there should not be a direct line between the teams and the race director. It added to the pressure Masi was under during the critical time of the race.

Masi said, “You have to take the decisions quite quickly and immediately, and that decision is seen by millions or billions of people living at the same time.”

“It’s a huge pressure. And I believe they have handled it very well. What I think is not right is that there can be a conversation with the team principals or anybody with the team with the Race Director during the race.”

“The broadcast is not the issue. I think it’s the conversation itself. It’s the same as when you look at football, the coach discussing with a referee during the match. Also, these decisions during the race should not be able to be protested or looked at [afterwards].”

“If you have a football match, and there was a penalty, the penalty will not be taken away after the match if it seems that it wasn’t right. So I think that has to be clarified by the rules and that’s the only thing I think has to be done.”