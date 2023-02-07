David Croft Was Revealed by Experts How He Can Almost Match an F1 Engine

David Croft has become a household name in Formula 1 being one of the most recognisable voices for viewers.

He began his career in the field of F1 commentary in 2006 with BBC Radio 5 live and then moved to Sky Sports as their lead F1 commentator in 2012. The Briton has been with the broadcasters ever since then and has announced some of the most iconic moments in the sport.

His iconic “lights out away we go” with an unending description of the drivers on the track as they head into the first corner of the car gets the fans on the edge of their seats.

Croft revealed that he has often been accused of shouting but he believes that he is not a shouter. It is just the excitement of the sport that gets him loud. Although, in one of the races in 2022, Croft was left shocked after health experts told him a fact about his voice.

David Croft can match the sound of an F1 car

Speaking to the Pitstop Podcast, Croft revealed that in one of the races in 2022 health and safety inspectors came to the commentary box to measure how loud it got.

The experts told him that he is only 10 decibels quieter than an F1 car. Croft was amazed after finding out that he is actually quite loud.

Although he explained that he has to speak louder to cut through the voices of the screaming fans, and the loud F1 cars and don’t op of the excitement of broadcasting.

David Croft weirded out by his own voice

Furthermore, usually, when announcing the events of the race the commentator wear headsets that connect them to those on the pit wall to cancel the outside noise.

Due to that, Croft himself really heard his own voice and one time when he did he was taken aback.

He revealed an instance when he was driving and a trailer of the next Grand Prix played on the radio and he was like, “oh is that what I sound like?”

