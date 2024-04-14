Christian Horner-Red Bull Scandal Cools Down? Insider Update Boasts Post-World War Type “Peace”

Red Bull’s start to the 2024 season on track has been as strong as one could expect. However, controversy behind the scenes stole the limelight in those early stages. Christian Horner‘s scandal, which rocked the F1 paddock seems to have cooled down now, with ex-boss Bernie Ecclestone providing an update on the same.

Horner was under investigation after a female employee accused him of inappropriate behavior. Grievances against him were dropped, but rumors of his marriage with ex-Spice Girl Geri Halliwell straining started gathering storm. Ecclestone, however, told The Daily Mail that things were fine between the two.

“Christian informs me everything’s fantastic with Geri,” says Ecclestone. The 93-year-old went on to make a ‘World War 2’ reference to describe the peace within the Red Bull camp. He feels that like people do after a war, everyone at Red Bull has decided to move on from the issues that put them under public scrutiny at the beginning of 2024. “It is peace in our time,” he also said.

Ecclestone, who has made several controversial claims in the past, added that he sees no reason to sack Horner, given Red Bull is doing so well. “I don’t see why anyone would want to push Christian out, certainly not as time acts as a great healer.”, he said.

With his wife’s support, and his drivers doing what they need to (win races), everything seems to be going Horner’s way, per Ecclestone.

Red Bull’s perfect start despite chaotic 2024

Red Bull’s off-track drama had no effect whatsoever on their on-track performance. Max Verstappen continues his march towards his fourth-consecutive world title with three wins in the opening four rounds. Sergio Perez has finished P2 in each of these Verstappen victories.

Red Bull had a minor hiccup in the third round in Melbourne, when Verstappen was forced to retire due to a brake issue. Perez’s pace wasn’t strong either, as he came to finish P5.

However, overall, the Milton-Keynes-based outfit is in a good place. They bounced back strongly in Japan to complete another 1-2 finish, and look like favorites heading into the Chinese GP next weekend.