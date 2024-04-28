“The Team Will Sink Into Mediocrity”: Red Bull Told To Boot Horner To Save Itself

Fed up with alleged power struggles and reportedly unhappy with his role at Red Bull, Adrian Newey may be heading out of the Red Bull camp. Christian Horner seems to be the primary factor behind all of the unsettlement within Red Bull, given he is in charge of the team and the recent controversy around him. Considering the same, Ralf Schumacher advises Red Bull to boot the 50-year-old or else risk becoming a mediocre F1 team.

Quoted in a report by FormulaPassion, the German former racing driver was blunt with his words when talking about Horner. Apart from Newey, Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko could soon also be on their way out of Red Bull, leaving Horner with all the power. In such a case, Schumacher fears the Milton Keynes-based team could fall to living a life of mediocrity in F1.

“I give Red Bull two more years. If they continue to hold on to Horner, the team will sink into mediocrity . I’m pretty sure of that.”, he said.

Per Schumacher, Adrian Newey requires an atmosphere with harmony and a good working environment. Given all that has been going on around Red Bull, peace has certainly not been a phenomenon within the team. Hence,

the 48-year-old claimed, “Red Bull is falling apart.” Notably, the words of Schumacher are similar to what another former F1 driver had to say.

Red Bull burning from within, claims former F1 driver

Former Jordan and Ferrari driver Ivan Capelli recently discussed the ongoing developments at Red Bull. Per the Italian former driver, the silent outward appearances are damning evidence of something not being internally right with the Austrian team. Even the picture of Horner and Marko standing together in China, celebrating Max Verstappen’s victory, was a facade per Capelli.

According to the 60-year-old, there is a slow fire burning within the Milton Keynes-based outfit, and it shall soon consume the entire team if left unchecked. “It burns slowly. They threw a little ash on the fire, but it continues to burn.”

Given all that is going on in and around them, the team’s rivals have a golden opportunity in front of them. With several high-profile entities slated to exit, the team’s dominance would certainly take a major hit. In that case, teams like Ferrari, Aston Martin, and Mercedes could stand as the biggest beneficiaries as all of them look to return to championship-winning ways.