Christian Horner Reveals What Sergio Perez Needs to Do to Save His Red Bull Seat for 2025

Sergio Perez came under immense pressure over the course of the 2023 season because of his underwhelming performances. Many experts believed at various stages that Red Bull could have even sacked the Mexican. However, the 33-year-old avoided the same by finishing P2 in the Drivers’ standings. While uncertainty still continues about Perez’s future, Christian Horner has revealed exactly what his driver needs to do if he wants to keep his position on the team.

Horner was quoted as telling Sky F1, “It’s his [Perez] seat to lose and I think there’s nothing preset for 2025, and we need him firing on all cylinders at 24 races next year to be scooping up the points, delivering race wins. Because for sure if it becomes more competitive, we can’t afford to have a big offset between him and Max. He’s aware of that. He knows he needs to deliver.”

Following a disappointing 2023 campaign, Perez himself acknowledged his own shortcomings. However, he stated that he’s prepared to take on the challenges in 2024 and go toe-to-toe with teammate Max Verstappen.

Sergio Perez reveals big plans for 2024 season with Red Bull

In a recent interview, Sergio Perez revealed some optimistic goals for the 2024 season. When asked about the same, he replied, “One more better [in the drivers’ championship]”.

However, it is going to be far from easy for Perez to achieve his goal considering that Max Verstappen will still continue to be his teammate. Since the RB20 is only an evolution and not a revolution, Perez might still struggle to maximize the potential of the new car.

If Perez does continue to struggle in 2024, Red Bull already have several drivers in their talent pool who can replace him. The prime candidate for a Red Bull Racing seat in 2025 is Daniel Ricciardo. However, the Australian’s chances depend on the performance he can put in the AlphaTauri next season.