Red Bull Confirms: Adrian Newey Breaks History-Making Partnership

After 19 long years and 13 titles (six Constructors’, seven Drivers’), Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull Racing in 2025. The British engineer will resign from his post as the chief technical officer after the current season. He’s negotiated an early termination of his contract which initially ran till the end of the 2025 season. This news comes after last week’s reports about the legendary engineer’s desire to leave following scorned relations with team principal Christian Horner.

However, despite fulfilling his desire to leave, Newey will remain part of the team till next year’s first quarter. He will continue to serve under the trackside support role. However, he will take no part in the designing duties of the upcoming Red Bull cars, except one.

As per the exit report by Red Bull on X, Newey will continue his work on the development and delivery of the RB17. The RB17 is the Austrian team’s highly anticipated first-ever hypercar.

The report suggests the 65-year-old will remain in charge until the completion of the project. Apart from Newey, the current structure at Red Bull remains the same with most of the technical staff under contract.

However, this announcement does add to the excitement of the already chaotic silly season. All the teams on the grid will be lining up a move for arguably the greatest aerodynamicist of all time. Ferrari fans seem the most ecstatic as they are convinced that Newey will move to Maranello.

Ferrari fans swarm to X to rejoice after Red Bull confirms Adrian Newey’s departure

With Red Bull having confirmed that Adrian Newey will depart Milton Keynes after the first quarter of 2025, Ferrari fans are excited. The Tifosi are eager to hear another bombshell announcement soon, having heard one at the start of this year when Lewis Hamilton confirmed he will move to Maranello in 2025.

Several fans are expecting Ferrari to make another multi-million dollar move and secure the services of Newey. This might be a golden opportunity for them to end their championship drought if they are able to land the legendary aerodynamicist.