Christian Horner Should Only Ponder Around Sergio Perez Only if Carlos Sainz Is in the Picture; Claims F1 Expert

After dominating F1 for the past two seasons, Red Bull is showing signs of faltering, and its rivals – Ferrari and McLaren – are putting a huge amount of pressure. At such a time, the Milton-Keynes-based outfit needs both its drivers to perform at the highest level. But with Sergio Perez’s form dipping recently, Team Principal Christian Horner may have to make a decision about the Mexican’s future soon.

F1 expert Peter Windsor was recently asked to share his opinion on whether Horner should consider sacking Perez on Cameron’s F1 YouTube channel. Windsor replied,

“Only if he wants Carlos Sainz in that car. Only if he thinks that he is possibly going to need to ramp up the overall pace of the two drivers together as a combination. And he may well be thinking that“.

Sainz is looking for an F1 seat himself, as Lewis Hamilton will be replacing him on the team in 2025. A top team in his mind, Red Bull could be the perfect destination for the Madrid-born driver. Especially, if he wants to win races.

However, Horner has been vocal about wanting to keep Perez on the team. Taking his comments on the Mexican in 2024 into consideration, Perez’s future with the Austrian stable looks to be safe, for now.

Sergio Perez has Christian Horner’s backing

In 2023, Horner criticized Perez and asked him to improve his overall performance to avoid getting sacked. However, his tone towards the Guadalajara-born driver seems to have changed recently. Horner has even begun complimenting Perez more when he brings in good results for the team.

As such, a dip in form doesn’t bother Horner too much. As quoted by RacingNews365, the 50-year-old said,

“Look at Checo’s first six races, he was very strong, qualifying on the front row and finishing second and third and scoring points very well. We just need to get back to that and the position of confidence and not see these dips“.

Horner’s remarks came at a time when there were speculations about Red Bull being against renewing Perez’s contract, which expires at the end of 2024. Listening to what his boss had to say, however, will reassure Perez about his place in the team and take the heat off of him.