Christian Horner Slammed Frederic Vasseur Over His “Premature” Red Bull Cost Cap Penalty Comments

Christian Horner has called out Frederic Vasseur over the Ferrari boss’ comments on the Red Bull cost cap penalty. The Red Bull honcho believes it was premature of Vasseur to comment so early in the season.

As per Sky Sports, Horner said everyone’s got an opinion and they are free to share theirs when asked to comment on the Italian team boss’s statements. The Red Bull boss then went on to praise the work done by his team despite the difficulties.

One week on from The Late Late Show in Melbourne 🏁pic.twitter.com/AUKsOGkC56 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 9, 2023

Horner said the team had done a good job on the wind tunnel in spite of having limited time. Even though the limited time did not cause any problems for the Austrian team so far, the 51-year-old boss reckons it will do in the following years.

“So on a snapshot of three races, I think it’s still hugely premature in (terms of) this season, there’s an awful lot of racing still to go,” said the British executive. He also expects that a lot of things can change in the next few races.

Horner anticipates big changes

The Milton-Keynes-based team boss expects huge changes from rivals. Even though Red Bull has proved itself to be the dominant force in F1 so far, he believes things are about to change in the future.

Horner further revealed that he heard Mercedes and Ferrari are bringing in big upgrades when the sport will be back in Europe. With competitors finding their way out to hunt the defending champions, Horner believes things won’t be the same as it is now.

RB19 💙 Three out of three does deserve some appreciation 💪 pic.twitter.com/05vhxISmDD — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 8, 2023

The 49-year-old also stated that the team is doing its best to confront the upcoming challenges. He said the team isn’t taking anything for granted and doing the best they can to maximize their chances.

What did Fred Vasseur say?

Red Bull Racing was fined $7 million and 10 percent of their wind tunnel time after they were found to have breached 2021 budget cap regulations.

However, the Ferrari boss doesn’t see the restrictions did enough to curb the advantage the defending champions had in 2022. With three wins in three outings by them, Vasseur thinks the penalty was too light.

Calling the penalty very low and marginal, the newly appointed Prancing Horse boss doubled down on the advantage they created during winter over their competitors, including Ferrari.