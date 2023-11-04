While Carlos Sainz Plays It Coy, Lando Norris Could Get In Big Trouble For Leaking Netflix Secrets

Ahead of the much-anticipated Las Vegas GP, Netflix and F1 have big plans to host a one-of-a-kind event. Featuring athletes from the F1 and the golfing worlds, a special golf tournament will team up famous names from two of Netflix’s biggest sports-related documentaries- ‘Drive to Survive’ and ‘Full Swing.’ This event will also feature stars like Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris.

Golf enthusiasts Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz will be a part of the spectacle, with the full list of all participants now out. While the event format is out, the pairings are still under wraps. As such, the no. 1 question leading up to the event is – Who will partner with whom in the event?

During the Pre-Race press conference in Sao Paulo (video uploaded on YouTube by For F1), Norris revealed his partner while being unaware whether he was allowed to disclose the info.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed or not, but sure, Rickie Fowler.”

Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz took a more cautious approach and did his best to keep the information to himself.

“I’ve been told, but I think I’m not supposed to tell you. I would be revealing something that Netflix wants to reveal.”

However, Sainz confirmed he would be teaming up with a pro golfer for the one-day event.

All the information on the special event involving Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris

Named the ‘Netflix Cup,’ the unique event will take place on 14th November, 6 pm ET. Netflix will livestream the event, which will take place at the Wynn Golf Club ahead of the first-ever Las Vegas GP. Four teams of two players will compete for the title in an 8-hole course where one F1 driver will team up with a golf pro.

The golfers include Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas. Meanwhile, F1 drivers Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, and Carlos Sainz will represent their sport.

With such an event, Netflix is seemingly looking to capitalize on F1’s increasing global appeal. Additionally, the immense success of ‘Full Swing’ only adds to the allure of the tournament, which features many names from the hit series. The event will also mark Netflix’s entry into live-streaming, with Netflix’s Vice President of nonfiction sports, Gabe Spitzer, claiming the Netflix Cup will bring increased fandom to the sports in their “first-ever live sports event.”