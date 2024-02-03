Carlos Sainz Proceeds to Wipe Out His Best Ferrari Moments From Memory After Leaving

Carlos Sainz is going through a hard time, having just lost his seat at Ferrari rather unceremoniously. Being the only non-Red Bull race winner of 2023, many expected Sainz to continue but Ferrari’s bosses had other plans, bringing Lewis Hamilton in for 2025. Sainz seems to have taken this personally and is ready to move on as per his latest Instagram activity.

Advertisement

A few users on X (formerly Twitter), noticed that Sainz removed his Ferrari highlights from his Instagram account. He had a collection of pictures and videos from his time spent with Ferrari and added his triumphs from 2023 to the list. But now it seems as though he wants a clean head, before beginning his final campaign with the Maranello-based outfit.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cincovettel/status/1753621289250496709?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Sainz’s best moments, of course, included his maiden Grand Prix win in Silverstone. It also consists of his incredible win in Singapore last year, which showed just how calm he could be under pressure. Unfortunately, those memories are not a part of his Instagram highlights at the moment.

Sainz does not have a seat for 2025 as of now. But did the #55 driver remove his best moments with the most successful team of all time because he was being petty and heartbroken?

Carlos Sainz’s Instagram activity

Sainz is very active on Instagram. Throughout the winter break, we saw the Spaniard post multiple snippets from his training and vacation time. After Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari was announced, Sainz revealed his departure before his current team could. Many saw that as blatantly disrespectful towards a driver who gave his all since joining in 2021.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cincovettel/status/1753631899510038947?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, it was also pointed out under one of the X posts, that Sainz removes highlights from his previous seasons before the start of every campaign. So, instead of being heartbroken and hurt by Ferrari‘s antics, Sainz could just be doing what he always does.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Carlossainz55/status/1753134900129956343?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Regardless, the news of him leaving Ferrari was undoubtedly sad for him and his fans. Since Hamilton’s announcement became official, Ferrari, Mercedes, Toto Wolff and even the seven-time world champion shared their thoughts. Sainz, however, remains quiet on the matter.