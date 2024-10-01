Christian Horner Talks About Doing Shoey With Daniel Ricciardo: “Most Disgusting Thing Ever”

In the long list of things Daniel Ricciardo will be remembered for in the F1 world, the Shoey will be among the top. However, it’s not something many who have partaken would want to do again anytime soon. The Shoey — as iconic and amusing as it was — in hindsight, it was also extremely unhygienic. That’s how Red Bull boss Christian Horner looks back at his experience.

Horner made this revelation in his chat with Tom Clarkson in the latest episode of the F1 Nation podcast. He said, “He’s had a great career. So many memories you know. The most disgusting thing ever was drinking champagne out of his sweaty boot. But you know he made it his own and he got some incredible people to drink the champagne from his sweaty shoe.”

The Red Bull boss tasted the Shoey for the first time after Ricciardo’s win at the Malaysian GP in 2016. That was his first win with the team in two years and he made it extra special by getting the boss to drink from his sweaty boot. However, that’s not the last time the British boss performed a Shoey but in the recent instance, it was for a good cause.

Horner’s latest Shoey was during the 2023 Miami GP weekend. He performed the disgusting act for the ‘Wings for Life’ charity. The organization aims to find a cure for spinal cord injury. Red Bull is heavily involved with the charity.

As a saving grace, Horner drank the champagne out of a new shoe leaving out the taste of a high-performing athlete’s sweat (Ricciardo’s popular comment). Although, many can understand Horner’s plight, including Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton shares his experience after maiden Shoey with Ricciardo

Hamilton is among the many Ricciardo has coaxed into drinking out his sweat-soaked boot. The British driver did it after winning the 2020 edition of the Emilia Romagna GP in Imola. In his excitement, he humored the Australian and drank champagne out of his boot. However, soon after he confessed it did not taste great but he enjoyed being a good sport.

Moreover, he referenced the shared memory in his tribute to the Australian after the Singapore GP. He posted a photo of the two from the fateful day and revealed his pride in sharing the moment.

In the caption, he wrote, “@danielricciardo it’s been a honor to compete with you over the years. I’ll never forget the battles, the laughs, and drinking out of your shoe It was gross, but glad I got to do it with you bud.”

So, even though it was gross, Horner was correct in claiming he made this repulsive act joyful. His contagious smile will surely be missed around the paddock once again. Although, his memories will live long and stay fresh in the minds of many who have followed his career so far.