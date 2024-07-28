mobile app bar

LA Rams Embody Bills’ Fan Daniel Ricciardo as NFL Training Camp Begins

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

LA Rams Embody Bills' Fan Daniel Ricciardo as NFL Training Camp Begins

Credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire and IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Daniel Ricciardo’s comments in the media and during races often get a lot of attention. One such comment by the Aussie driver came in 2019 when he was asked whether he was really sweating.  On this, Ricciardo replied, “It’s real sweat. I’m a high-performance athlete. Athletes sweat. Sweat baby. Ki ki ki Raaa”.

LA Rams are perhaps embodying this quote from the Honey Badger in their training camp for the upcoming NFL season. The Los Angeles Rams posted a picture of one of their players on Twitter (now X). The caption for this tweet uncannily gives a reminder of Ricciardo’s sweat comment.

“It’s real sweat. I’m a high performance athlete. Athletes sweat. Sweat baby Ki Ki Ki Ra Sweat Sweat ooor oor,” read the caption of the post.

The Australian driver would be quite happy to see this tweet from the Rams. Given Ricciardo is a Buffalo Bills fan, he keeps a close tab on the NFL season. The Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen has also developed a great friendship with Ricciardo in the past few years.

It would be interesting to see now whether the 35-year-old driver attends some games of the Rams as well besides the Bills. Currently, Ricciardo is busy sweating it out in the F1 season, and will soon head to the Singapore track where he made the popular comment about being a high-performance athlete.

The reason behind Ricciardo’s “sweat” comment in Singapore 2019

Ricciardo’s hilarious take on sweating came after the 2019 Singapore GP qualifying session. The Marina Bay Street circuit in Singapore is known for being very physically taxing on F1 drivers. Driving for an hour or two around that track makes drivers sweat immensely due to the warm weather in Singapore.

In fact, drivers could even lose weight via sweating during the two-hour race in Marina Bay. Thus, Ricciardo’s comment was in the context of the heat making him sweat a lot during the Singapore GP qualifying session.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

