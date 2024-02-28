Christian Horner Update: Troubles for Red Bull Boss Still Not Over Despite Dismissed Allegations

After a lengthy investigation, Red Bull dismissed the case alleging sexual misconduct against Christian Horner. The parent company, Red Bull GmbH, made the announcement a day before the start of the Bahrain GP race weekend. However, a finer reading into the statement also suggests that the Red Bull team boss’ troubles might just not be over yet.

As per Sky Sports F1, the statement from Red Bull GmbH read, “The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr. Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. The complainant has a right of appeal.”

Through the statement, Red Bull also communicated its confidence in the fairness of the investigation. However, they refuse to divulge any information related to the investigation. That is to maintain secrecy over the identity of the complainant and the witnesses.

However, the complainant, as per Red Bull, still has the right to appeal the verdict. Does the company have an internal appellate authority or did the statement simply refer to the right of the complainant to seek redressal as per the law of the land, remains to be seen.

Either way, Horner might have to undergo scrutiny once again if the complainant chooses to appeal. Worst case scenario- the appellate authority could find him guilty of the charges levied against him. In such a case, will the parent company sack Horner from his position as team principal and the CEO of Red Bull Racing? Simply put, this saga is far from over and might stretch over through the Formula 1 racing calendar.