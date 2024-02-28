BREAKING: Christian Horner Keeps His Job; Red Bull Announces Verdict on Investigation Post Allegations

After almost a month of speculations, the verdict on Christian Horner is out. The Red Bull boss will continue to serve his team in the capacity of the team principal role. Horner faced a bout of allegations that pertained to sexual misconduct that Red Bull’s parent company investigated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several reports have suggested that the investigation against his alleged misconduct towards an employee has been dismissed. Soon enough, Red Bull GmbH statement also officially confirmed the word. Hence, clearing Horner and making him keep his job.

Earlier, Red Bull aimed to dispose of the matter before the launch of their 2024 car, the RB20. However, looking at the depth the investigation would go through, the management allowed Horner to continue to serve his duties. Horner later attended the pre-season testing as well and maintained he was innocent. However, Red Bull was reportedly keen on getting the verdict out before the start of the season.

The verdict arrives after days of rumors and speculations over the allegations and the stages of the investigation. Some even suggested the allegations were a result of a rumored vendetta between Horner and Max Verstappen’s father, Jos.

Advertisement

The rumors of a power tussle emerged earlier last year when Helmut Marko passed insensitive remarks against Sergio Perez. Many believed the octogenarian could lose his place in the team as the controversy picked media attention. Reports suggested Horner was in favor of his ouster.

The allegations Christian Horner faced

The news of allegations against Horner emerged first through a report from the Dutch publication, De Telegraaf. While the report did not reveal the details of the allegations, it did sum them up to be about “controlling coercive behavior”. As days passed, another leak suggested the allegations were leveled by a female employee. Later, reports suggested the charge pertained to “sexual misconduct”.

Amid all this, many speculated over the reason why most of the information came through Dutch publications. After all, Red Bull Racing has its headquarters in the UK, and Red Bull, the parent company, has its base in Salzburg, Austria. That is where the link with a rumored falling out with Jos Verstappen (also Dutch) emerged.

Red Bull GmbH hired an independent legal expert to conduct the investigations. The complainant submitted the evidence that reportedly included screenshots of incriminating messages sent by Horner. Later, Horner faced the hearing that lasted hours before the launch of Red Bull’s 2024 car.

The investigation continued for days after Horner’s appearance, with reports suggesting the complainant was re-called for another round of examination. Another leak claimed the complainant received a settlement offer of $816,000. However, every settlement offer was rejected before Red Bull initiated the investigation.