Christian Horner’s Worry is Ford’s Goldmine as CEO Shares Red Bull Powertrains Update

Honda’s shock announcement of their desire to quit Formula 1 gave birth to the Red Bull Powertrains department. The RBPT unit is tasked to manufacture the Austrian team’s first-ever power unit making them a fully autonomous team. Ford joined hands with Red Bull to help in the power unit (PU) development for the 2026 season. Being up to date with the engine development, the American company’s Motorsport CEO commented on the progress.

As quoted by Motorsport, CEO Mark Rushbrook said, “As with any program, you set certain goals and milestones. At the moment we are achieving all our own goals and achieving the desired milestones.”

“We have no idea where the competition stands and what their development curve is, we simply do not have a direct comparison with our opponents, but if we look at what we think we need have to be successful, then we are in good shape.”, he added.

The comparison with rivals can be a demotivator and that’s exactly what Red Bull’s new partners are steering clear of. Christian Horner indulged in self-criticism as he expressed his fears of competing with Ferrari and Mercedes. Ford’s CEO is dismissing Horner’s concerns about being 70 years behind the Italian outfit in terms of experience.

However, everything seems to be on track with the expertise and experience both teams possess within them. So, despite the concerns, the Ford Motorsports Chairman and CEO is staying hopeful and positive. However, it’s not just the Americans, their Dutch champion is also confident.

Max Verstappen urging calm within the Red Bull camp for the upcoming engine regulations

The revised regulations being introduced in 2026 will present a lot of new challenges and will prove difficult for the entire grid. This puts Red Bull at a higher disadvantage. Horner even considers PU manufacturing the biggest challenge in the team’s 20-year history. However, Max Verstappen is staying calm and not putting a lot of emphasis on the future.

“I mean, if I have to speculate about everything… I might be worried if I’m still alive tomorrow, right?,” he said as quoted by Motorsport. “So, I don’t really worry about that too much. Of course, I am in close contact with Christian about that and the people working there. Everyone’s working flat out, so there is no need to panic about that. It’s still not 2026.”

The decision separate from Red Bull Racing is working tirelessly toward the manufacturing. Ford is providing a crucial helping hand in these efforts. So, with things taking shape in the background, the three-time world champion wants to focus on adding to his tally.