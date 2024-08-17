Christophe Perrin “Proud” of How Charles Leclerc Gained Confidence While Working Under His Guidance

With over 15 years of experience, Christophe Perrin – Hitech GP’s Technical Director – has worked with several big-name entities in motorsports. He has won a lot, but no amount of success makes him more proud than what he achieved with Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc first met Perrin when he joined ART Grand Prix in F3. Working together, he instilled confidence in the young Monegasque, who was backed by Ferrari in his junior career.

In the Track Limits podcast on YouTube, Perrin said,

“I’m quite proud of it, to be honest, what I did with Charles [Leclerc].”

According to Perrin, he gave Leclerc the confidence to win, because he hadn’t won a Championship before 2016 – the year he met him. The now-Ferrari driver won three races and stood on the podium five more times that year to grab his first Title in motorsports; all under Perrin’s guidance.

The very next year in F2 – with Prema – Leclerc won the Championship once again, which earned him an instant promotion to the F1 gird.

Leclerc now stands as one of the best drivers in F1

Leclerc’s first team in F1 was Sauber, but it was public knowledge that Ferrari was his dream destination. He impressed the paddock with his performances at the Hinwil-based team, and Ferrari took notice, signing him up for the 2019 season.

Since then, Leclerc has established himself as one of the sport’s best, regularly showing that he has what it takes to be a World Champion. Unfortunately, Ferrari has not fielded a car worthy of clinching the Title yet, but Leclerc hasn’t lost hope.

The 26-year-old is touted as the man who will bring Championship glory back to Maranello. And having signed a multi-year contract with them before the start of this season, he has full faith in them.