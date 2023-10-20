Closing In on 50 GP Victories, Max Verstappen Reveals His Most “Emotional” Win Yet

Max Verstappen, the most dominant driver in F1 at the moment, has won 49 races so far in his career at the young age of 26. He is just one win away from Grand Prix win number 50, which could very well be achieved this weekend. Looking back on this, the three-time world champion reveals what his most emotional win was, as reported by GP Blog.

Verstappen burst into the scene back in 2015. He became the sport’s youngest-ever driver at 17 and topped it off with the feat of becoming the youngest-ever race winner just a year later. Fast forward to 2023, and he is a three-time world champion. Over the last two years, the 26-year-old has been virtually unstoppable.

A lot of his success is down to Red Bull‘s incredible car. However, the gap he has built with teammate Sergio Perez, shows just how dominant he is. Verstappen has 49 race wins to choose from if asked about his favorite victory. However, the Dutchman reveals how one in particular is truly emotional.

Max Verstappen on his most emotional race win

A lot of drivers get emotional when they are racing on their home circuits. Verstappen has competed in the Dutch GP on three occasions and has emphatically won all of them.

However, he does not considering crossing the finishing line in Zandvoort in front of a sea of orange to be as emotional as winning his first ever race. That was back in Barcelona in 2016, when he was just a 18 year old.

Ahead of this weekend’s United States GP, Verstappen said, as reported by GP Blog, “The very first was probably the most emotional, because that’s what you always try to achieve. That was a very special day for me and my family”.

Of course, there will be plenty more opportunities for Verstappen to win races and break records. However, topping off 2016 Spanish GP win will be extremely difficult.

Grand Prix victory number 50 and more for Verstappen?

Verstappen has 49 race wins in his career. With five more races to go this campaign, not only is he widely expected to get number 50, he is also expected to cross Sebastian Vettel’s all-time win record.

This will be monumental for the Red Bull driver, who is still 26 and has so much more to offer to the sport. In fact, the way Red Bull is developing their car at the moment, it is very likely that their domination on track will continue.

At least until the new regulation changes kick in, 2026 onwards.