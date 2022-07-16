“Tsunoda showed up an hour late” – AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly talks about a disastrous dinner date with his teammate Yuki Tsunoda in Milan

Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda are one of the highlights of the paddock due to their high energetic and amazing team bonding at Alpha Tauri.

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly believes that his teammate Yuki Tsunoda causes lots of trouble and is a little bit too much to handle.

The Italian outfit signed Yuki Tsunoda who replaced Daniil Kvyat for the 2021 season. He became the first Japanese F1 driver since Kamui Kobayashi drove for Caterham in 2014.

The Japanese driver has developed a unique relationship with French driver Pierre Gasly. They both are one of the most beloved teammates on the F1 paddock currently.

“Yuki Tsunoda showed up 1 hour late for the dinner” – Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly spoke about a ‘disastrous’ dinner date with his favourite teammate which did not go as planned. He stated: “Last time we organized [a dinner] it was a pretty big disaster because he showed up an hour late.”

The Frenchman added: “Luckily we were with other people but he likes to misbehave, but he had his own reasons. So it’s all fine, he’ll get another chance.”

Gasly believes that he and Tsunoda might get an invitation for another dinner at some point of time in Milan after realizing the mistake.

well, that’s one way to take the Bull by the horns 🤘 pic.twitter.com/0WgOlUW8VP — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) July 9, 2022

Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly’s nagging relationship

Both the AlphaTauri drivers are too hard to neglect. Gasly explains that Tsunoda is a really good young partner just like any other teammate, however, at times the Japanese driver gets on Gasly’s nerves.

The French driver joked calling Tsunoda a ‘pain in the ***’. He further added: “Yeah, it’s not easy to deal with him every single day, especially during the weekend!”

The 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner is glad that they have two different dressing rooms. According to him, Tsunoda used to break into his room every single time in the early days of their team bonding.

