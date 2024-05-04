mobile app bar

After Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo, Charles Leclerc Buys Ultra Luxury Living Space in the US

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
After Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo, Charles Leclerc Buys Ultra Luxury Living Space in the US

Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Charles Leclerc, through his latest social media activity, hinted at becoming the third F1 driver to buy a house in the US after Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo. Leclerc took to Instagram to post pictures of what is rumored to be his new apartment, ahead of the Miami GP.

Leclerc’s real estate acquisition in Miami comes to light just days before the city hosts the sixth round of the 2024 F1 season. He posted four pictures of the inside of his house with the caption,

“Miami, feeling at home already.” 

Leclerc also tagged Miami Real Investment in his picture, which is a brokerage company specializing in high-end luxury properties. This all but confirms Leclerc’s latest purchase, although the financials behind the same remain unknown.

On the other hand, Ricciardo owns a mansion in Los Angeles that is worth $19 million. The honey badger, who loves traveling to the US is known to spend a lot of his free time in his California abode. Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, co-owns a condo with NFL legend Tom Brady in New York. The price for the same is reported to be $41 million.

Hamilton also loves the city of New York and fulfilled a dream of his, buying a penthouse in the Big Apple previously. Eventually, he sold it off to Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer for $75 million.

F1 Drivers buying properties in other countries is not something new, as evident by Ricciardo and Hamilton’s American ventures. Most of them also buy real estate in Monaco, the place where Leclerc hails from, mainly because of tax exemptions.

However, The current situation, in terms of fame and recognition may have forced the 26-year-old into leaving his hometown and move to Miami, one of the most iconic cities in the world.

Charles Leclerc got fed up of F1 lifestyle in Monaco

Leclerc is one of the most popular F1 drivers today, driving for what is arguably the most iconic team – Ferrari. In Monaco, he is the hometown hero and the most recognizable athlete in the small Principality. This has sometimes led to the nasty side of fame taking over his life.

In 2023, Leclerc’s Monaco address was leaked on the internet, prompting the Monegasque to make a public statement urging his fans to not turn up in spades outside his residence.

Leclerc also knows how dangerous a mob can be. In the past, he has also been a victim of aggression and robbery. Naturally, the Ferrari driver is wary of his privacy and safety, which could have contributed to his decision of purchasing property in Miami.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these