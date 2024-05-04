After Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo, Charles Leclerc Buys Ultra Luxury Living Space in the US

Charles Leclerc, through his latest social media activity, hinted at becoming the third F1 driver to buy a house in the US after Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo. Leclerc took to Instagram to post pictures of what is rumored to be his new apartment, ahead of the Miami GP.

Leclerc’s real estate acquisition in Miami comes to light just days before the city hosts the sixth round of the 2024 F1 season. He posted four pictures of the inside of his house with the caption,

“Miami, feeling at home already.”

Leclerc also tagged Miami Real Investment in his picture, which is a brokerage company specializing in high-end luxury properties. This all but confirms Leclerc’s latest purchase, although the financials behind the same remain unknown.

On the other hand, Ricciardo owns a mansion in Los Angeles that is worth $19 million. The honey badger, who loves traveling to the US is known to spend a lot of his free time in his California abode. Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, co-owns a condo with NFL legend Tom Brady in New York. The price for the same is reported to be $41 million.

Hamilton also loves the city of New York and fulfilled a dream of his, buying a penthouse in the Big Apple previously. Eventually, he sold it off to Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer for $75 million.

F1 Drivers buying properties in other countries is not something new, as evident by Ricciardo and Hamilton’s American ventures. Most of them also buy real estate in Monaco, the place where Leclerc hails from, mainly because of tax exemptions.

However, The current situation, in terms of fame and recognition may have forced the 26-year-old into leaving his hometown and move to Miami, one of the most iconic cities in the world.

Charles Leclerc got fed up of F1 lifestyle in Monaco

Leclerc is one of the most popular F1 drivers today, driving for what is arguably the most iconic team – Ferrari. In Monaco, he is the hometown hero and the most recognizable athlete in the small Principality. This has sometimes led to the nasty side of fame taking over his life.

In 2023, Leclerc’s Monaco address was leaked on the internet, prompting the Monegasque to make a public statement urging his fans to not turn up in spades outside his residence.

Leclerc also knows how dangerous a mob can be. In the past, he has also been a victim of aggression and robbery. Naturally, the Ferrari driver is wary of his privacy and safety, which could have contributed to his decision of purchasing property in Miami.