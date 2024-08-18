Comparison to This F1 Champion 11 Years Ago Ensured Lando Norris a ‘Dandy’ Life

Lando Norris became one of F1’s most recognizable stars since making his debut in 2019, but even as a 14-year-old, he was being hailed for his talent and potential. F1 legend Jackie Stewart, for once, believed in Norris and was sure he would go on to compete at the pinnacle of motorsports.

At the Autosport Awards in 2013, Norris was on stage where some of motorsports’ biggest legends were recognizing his achievements in karting. Stewart, in jest, pointed out a quality of Norris that he believed would contribute to a successful career for the Bristol-born driver.

“He’s a man of average height,” Stewart said. “That’s going to be very important, as the fellow over there called [Sebastian] Vettel and he’s about the right height.”

Vettel, back then, was the top driver in F1. He had won four successive World championships between 2010 and 2013 and was the benchmark for aspiring drivers. Stewart, however, was suggesting that Norris would – most importantly – have a good time in F1.

“You’re gonna be dandy when you’re full-time ready for F1,” Steward added. Stewart, like many other F1 experts at the time, was sure that Norris would reach F1, and the current McLaren driver did so just six years later, sharing the grid with the man he was compared to – Vettel.

Vettel’s message for Norris when he retired

Vettel’s career was not the same after 2013. He moved to Ferrari two years later, where he failed to win a championship, and he later joined Aston Martin – a team stuck in the midfield. Then in 2022, he decided to call time on his career.

With four titles, he retired as one of the sport’s greatest ever and left messages for several F1 stars, including Norris. During one of the latter’s live streams, Norris revealed what Vettel wrote on the helmet:

“To Lando, crazy to think of our first meeting back then. So happy you’ve found your way, keep pushing the limits and keep your smiles. Seb”

Norris, currently, is doing what Vettel asked him to. He finds himself challenging for the World Championship, with his team – Mclaren – on the ascendency.