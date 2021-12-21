F1

“Compatible with what I already do” – Outgoing FIA President Jean Todt clears the air on him re-joining Ferrari

"Compatible with what I already do" - Outgoing FIA President Jean Todt clears the air on him re-joining Ferrari
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"I have a different feel"– Lewis Hamilton hints about retirement from F1 with rumours looming around
Next Article
Paul Collingwood England coach: Why Paul Collingwood is selected as England team coach for T20I series vs West Indies?
F1 Latest News
"Compatible with what I already do" - Outgoing FIA President Jean Todt clears the air on him re-joining Ferrari
“Compatible with what I already do” – Outgoing FIA President Jean Todt clears the air on him re-joining Ferrari

“Compatible with what I already do” – Former team boss of Ferrari Jean Todt has…