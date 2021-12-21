“Compatible with what I already do” – Outgoing FIA President Jean Todt clears the air on him re-joining Ferrari

“Compatible with what I already do” – Former team boss of Ferrari Jean Todt has answered the million-dollar question of him making a sensational return to the team.

Jean Todt is a Ferrari legend in his own right. He served the Italian giant for 15 years, in varying roles such as general manager, team principal, and even the CEO.

Since leaving the team, he had been the supremo of the FIA, until his resignation now. This has led to suggestions he could make an incredible return to Ferrari, this time as a consultant.

Will Jean Todt return to Ferrari?

Only Todt knows if it’ll happen or not, and the Frenchman has finally chosen to speak out on it. Given his experience at the top of management of various organisations such as Peugeot, Ferrari, and FIA, it is no surprise his words sound diplomatic at best.

“There have always been rumours but everything has got worse in that regard.

“One word is enough to draw conclusions from, which in most cases does not correspond to reality. So I prefer to be extremely careful in my comments so as not to inflate rumours that may appear as a result of my words.

“In my life I have always wanted to learn something new, to move forward. So whatever I do, it will be something new.

“For now, there is nothing. We have to be realistic. My commitment to road safety with the United Nations is, first and foremost, the most important.

“But I don’t close the door to other opportunities, as long as they are compatible with what I already do.”

