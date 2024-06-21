Mick Schumacher’s F1 Case Pled by Ferrari Legend Himself

Mick Schumacher lost out on his F1 seat at the end of the 2022 season, after two underwhelming seasons for Haas. He has remained on the grid as part of Mercedes’ reserve line-up but has found it difficult to land a full-time seat since. However, former Ferrari boss Jean Todt extends full support to Schumacher and calls for the teams to give him an opportunity.

Todt holds Schumacher in extremely high regard. Mick is the son of Michael Schumacher, a seven-time World Champion and Todt’s close friend. He feels that Mick is better than half of the F1 grid.

According to Formula1.nl, he said,

“I want him to realize his dream. I am convinced that he deserves a place in Formula 1.”

He further advised that Mick is too nice for his good, and thinks that he needs to push his elbows out if he wants to make an F1 return.

Returning, however, won’t be easy, even with Todt’s support. The grid is stacked, and existing talents are having a tough time finding a seat. Out of the last five F2 champions, only Oscar Piastri has an F1 seat currently (with McLaren).

Plus, the multiple crashes and inconsistent driving from his F1 days, aren’t helping Mick either. This year, he took part in the World Endurance Championship for Alpine, and although he still wants to get back to F1, he admits that it is a long-drawn process.

Mick Schumacher tired of waiting to make F1 comeback

Schumacher is still fighting hard to get back to the pinnacle of motorsports, not knowing if he will get a chance to. The uncertainty takes a toll on him as he admitted in a recent interview.

“Fighting your way back is exhausting,” he said. “You get this cake presented to you which is really good, but you’re not allowed to eat it. And you have to watch everybody else eat it. So it’s tough, for sure, but I know why I’m doing it.”

Schumacher’s former team Haas, has a seat open for 2025 with Nico Hulkenberg moving to Sauber and could have another spot if Kevin Magnussen departs as well. But, it is unlikely that the Kannapolis-based outfit will get him back. His most realistic F1 shot could be with Alpine, whom he represented at the recently concluded 24 Hours of Le Mans.