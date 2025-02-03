Jean Todt Calls Out Ferrari for Breaking Contact With Him After FIA Presidential Stint

Ferrari team chief Jean Todt pictured in the paddock on the Formula 1 qualification day at the Spa-Francorchamps race track, Saturday 15 September 2007 in Spa | Credits: IMAGO / Belga

Jean Todt’s contribution to Ferrari’s dominance will be etched in F1’s history books forever. After his illustrious 18-year association with the team, Todt also had a great run as FIA president until 2021.

The Frenchman is one of the sport’s veteran leaders, commanding immense respect even though he is not currently in a prominent position. That’s why the fact that the team he helped rebuild during a difficult phase in the 1990s has cut ties with him, hurt him.

“Since I left I have spoken to some members of the [Ferrari] team, but since I left the FIA ​​I have never had any contact again. I must say that I was very perplexed given how much time I dedicated to this incredible company and how many results we have achieved,” Todt said in a recent interview with La Repubblica.it.

Todt recalled how Ferrari was a “castle in ruins” when he joined in 1993. The wind tunnel was old and unusable, and the team’s technical hierarchy was also in disarray. He rolled up his sleeves to overturn the situation, failing which Ferrari could have been in the midfield for much longer. One of the first things he did was sign Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher came in ahead of the 1996 season to bring some incisiveness to Ferrari’s driver lineup. It was crucial, as not only did the Scuderia get an elite-level leader on the track, but the German also enriched intellectual resources on the technical and car design front.

Ross Brawn and Rory Byrne, who had worked with Schumacher at Benetton, also joined Ferrari‘s ranks and that was the real start of their championship quest with Todt as the boss. While they didn’t succeed initially, the 1999 Constructors’ title became the stimulus for their upcoming dominance.

They went on to win six in a row.

Ferrari before and after Jean Todt

Todt knows how significant his time at Ferrari was having witnessed the team’s state during his initial years. Before Schumacher won the 2000 drivers’ championship—after which he won four more—the last Ferrari driver to win one was Jody Scheckter in 1979. Their Constructors’ triumph came in 1983.

So, it was a long drought of silverware that Todt and Schumacher’s reinforced squad of personnel ended. Interestingly, Scheckter’s 1979 win was also an after-effect of the good work Niki Lauda had done with Ferrari during his four-year stint from 1974 to 1977.

Lauda himself was frustrated with the workings at Maranello and used his technical brilliance to help Ferrari improve. The Austrian won two of his three drivers’ titles in red (1975 and 1977).

Cut to the early 2000s—Schumacher was in Lauda’s position. The only difference was that he had a brilliant team, including Todt, Brawn, Byrne, and others, supporting his championship run. Even after Schumacher retired, Ferrari remained in championship contention until the early 2010s, a testament to his and Todt’s good work.

Slowly, they declined once again, with only the arrival of another Frenchman in Fred Vasseur in 2023 giving glimpses of Championship revival.