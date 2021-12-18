“The dialogue should not go against us”: Departing FIA President Jean Todt feels that F1 is a bit too lenient towards teams criticizing them

Jean Todt feels that the FIA have been too relaxed with how the drivers and teams have been criticizing F1 officials.

Formula 1 and it’s regulation of rules have come under massive scrutiny over the last few weeks. Ever since the end of the Abu Dhabi GP, race director Michael Masi has been on hot water with fans and teams over his decision making during the last few laps.

Even before the race in Yas Island, teams have clashed with the race stewards and directors all season long. Mercedes and Red Bull in particular have publicly called out the governing body of the sport on multiple occasions.

Jean Todt, the outgoing president of the FIA, feels that they should take a stricter approach when it comes to criticizing the officials publicly.

After what will be remembered as one of the most thrilling title duels in the motor sport’s history between two outstanding drivers with @LewisHamilton, @F1 has a new world champion. Congratulations to @MaxVerstappen#FIAPrizeGiving2021 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Qf0b3NZ7ZU — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) December 17, 2021

The former Ferrari boss cited the example of a football match to describe just how lenient the FIA have been.

“I was reading today in the French sport magazine, L’Equipe. The president of the Lyon Football Club, which is one of the most important teams.” Todt said.

“He has been forbidden for 10 games, because he spoke badly about the referee. So maybe we have been too permissive, you know.”

Also read: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admits he isn’t sure about his star driver returning to F1 after what happened in Abu Dhabi

Dialogue between F1 teams and officials should be encouraged, but within limits

Todt highlighted the importance of teams, drivers and officials working together to make the sport better. Constructive criticism is something he encourages, but he believes that a certain line should not be crossed.

“I feel it is important to have a dialogue between the governing body, between the teams, between the drivers, between the commercial rights holders. But it should not go against us.”

“I was watching the race in Abu Dhabi. You see Max, after the first corner, when Lewis took him on the right side. He said, ‘I am persecuted’. And I mean, he is not. Nobody is, you know, but it’s perception.”

“In the heat of the action, I mean, you have your own feeling. But on the other side, you have the race director, you have the stewards, and you have a lot of organization. And are we perfect? We’re not perfect.”

The departing FIA president announced that the governing body of F1 will set up a commission that will review the ending of the Abu Dhabi GP. The commission will stand even after, and their main focus will be to improve the rules in the future.

Also read: Max Verstappen’s mom reveals what he said to her after becoming world champion