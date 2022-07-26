“We love you and are thinking about you”- 24-year old Charles Leclerc earns love and admiration of Ferrari fans despite making race ending mistake in France

Charles Leclerc made a big mistake while leading the French GP which ended his race and handed Max Verstappen the win.

Luck has not been on Leclerc’s side this season. In spite of starting the season strong, multiple incidents have seen him give away crucial points to Verstappen. These incidents include Ferrari’s reliability problems, and also mistakes made by him.

He has now retired on three separate occasions while leading a race. Ferrari looked visibly stronger than Red Bull at Le Castellet last Sunday, but the 24-year old’s race ending mistake saw Verstappen leave France with a 63 point lead.

Leclerc was absolutely devastated after the race. The marshals were seen comforting the dejected superstar, and a lot of fans showed support towards him online. Despite several theories of whether there was problem with the F1-75, the Monegasque driver took full blame for the incident.

He also admitted that if he wants to continue performing at a high level, he cannot afford to make any more mistakes.

Fans show Charles Leclerc love during a live Twitch stream

Julien Febreau is a reporter and commentator with TV Channel Canal +. He streams on Twitch after every Grand Prix, to talk to the French speaking audience, and discuss about the weekend with them.

After last weekend’s French GP, Febreau was on Twitch with hundreds of viewers watching him live. It was then that he called Leclerc up, not to interview him but to reassure him that his fans are 100% behind him.

“Don’t worry it’s not a trap I’m not gonna ask any questions to you,” he said to Leclerc on stream. “I just wanted to let you know that we love you and that we are thinking about you.”

Leclerc himself was happy to see his fans backing him in spite of his blunder at Circuit Paul Ricard. Winning the Title from here is going to be tough for him, but there are still 10 more races to go for him to try and make amends.

“Thank you so much it’s so nice,” Leclerc responded on call to Febreau. “I have seen a lot of messages too and it’s really nice.”

