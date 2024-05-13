Lando Norris Reveals He Will Use His ‘Good Friendship’ With Travis Kelce and His Sisters to Get an Extraordinary Ticket

The 2024 Miami Grand Prix was yet another star-studded event, with a variety of celebrities reaching the paddock to see the race. Among them was Alpine co-owner Travis Kelce, who also met with Lando Norris. Having created a good bond with the NFL icon, the McLaren driver is now looking to use the friendship to his advantage and gain access to a few of Taylor Swift’s concert passes.

Speaking to Greg James on the Radio 1 Breakfast show, Norris detailed how he had a great interaction with Kelce. Furthermore, Norris jokingly talked about how he had plans to warm up to Kelce by inviting him to a few more races and then asking him for passes to Swift’s concert.

Not only was Kelce a part of Lando Norris‘ ‘evil’ plans, but so were his sisters. The Briton added that he would use his sisters as an excuse to ask for passes to a Taylor Swift concert.

Swift and Kelce started dating in September 2023, following her breakup with Joe Alwyn in April of the same year. Before their relationship, there were strong rumors of Fernando Alonso dating the pop star, giving way to several famous memes in the F1 world. The popularity of the sport also benefited from these rumors, with more celebrities attending the races.

A host of celebrities were in Miami to see Lando Norris win

Stars such as Zinedine Zidane, Patrick Mahomes, Luis Suarez, Camila Cabello, and many others were also in attendance at the Miami Grand Prix last week. However, none of them caught as much attention as the 45th US President, Donald Trump.

The biggest non-F1 entity present in Miami seemed to be a guest of McLaren as he was among the people who congratulated Lando Norris at the McLaren hospitality.

But as it turns out, the reality was much different. Popular F1 journalist Kym Illman received a note from the McLaren PR department, clearing the air over the episode. The note said that F1 chose the McLaren team to host Trump. “In other words, F1 foisted him onto McLaren.”

As for Norris, the 24-year-old did not mind Trump’s presence one bit. Calling the businessman-turned-politician his lucky charm, Norris wondered if Trump would be present at any more of the races this year.