Guenther Steiner’s Netflix Stardom and Off-Track Shindigs Could’ve Made Gene Haas Jealous Enough to Sack the Fan Favorite

Formula 1 fans were hit with disheartening news from the Haas F1 camp yesterday. In a surprising turn of events, Guenther Steiner has parted ways with the team with immediate effect, before the commencement of the 2024 F1 season. Notably, two prominent F1 experts attribute this surprising termination to Steiner’s unconventional off-track events and gatherings.

Following the release of Drive to Survive, Guenther Steiner has become a household name. The charm Steiner exuded might have influenced the changes in dynamics such as jealousy within the Haas team. In a recent interview with Sky Sports F1, David Croft shared his perspective. He said, “Formula 1 has lost a massive character, a very popular character, and someone who transcended the sport somewhat.”

Subsequently, echoing Croft’s sentiments, Damon Hill suggested that Steiner’s engagement in an upcoming comedy TV series and other ventures such as publishing his book, alongside his responsibilities of managing a team, might have clashed with Gene Haas’s performance expectations.

Steiner has been at the helm of the Haas F1 team since 2016. Unfortunately, the team didn’t perform well in the recent season, securing the last position in the 2023 constructors championship. This lackluster performance seems to have led to the non-renewal of Guenther Steiner’s contract, which expired at the end of the previous year.

According to Formula1.com, discussions took place over the winter between Steiner and Gene Haas, signaling the Italian’s departure from the team. The news has been met with disappointment among fans, as Steiner has evolved into the recognizable face of the team over the years.

Still, it’s difficult to imagine that a team would let go of a member simply because of their rising popularity. Therefore, it seems more plausible to conclude that Haas’s recent performance has influenced the decision.

Fans endorse the broadcasters’ remarks on Guenther Steiner leaving Haas

Following the release of Drive to Survive, Guenther Steiner has captured the hearts of millions of fans. He has become a standout character who goes beyond the boundaries of the sport, embodying its values in recent years. His unfiltered and expressive nature, along with his charming Italian accent, has resonated with the audience. Interestingly, his remarks in the Netflix documentary became so popular that they were even turned into merchandise.

However, following Haas’ decision to part ways with the Italian, fans, particularly those devoted to Steiner, expressed their displeasure vehemently. F1 enthusiasts flooded social media with reactions. The fans effectively endorsed broadcasters Hill and Croft’s sentiments, who acknowledged Steiner as one of the most beloved figures.

Moreover, after Steiner’s exit, several well-known journalists and broadcasters have also offered their thoughts and reflections on the matter.

In addition now that Steiner has been fired from Formula 1, a fan going under the handle @lovepiastri has asked who will be the main reason to watch Drive to Survive.