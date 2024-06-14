Complain All You Want, Lance Stroll Isn’t Going Anywhere

With his father owning Aston Martin, Lance Stroll has long carried the label of being a pay driver in F1. His presence on the grid, solely based on achievements, has often been questioned. However, an end to his stint in the pinnacle of motorsports doesn’t seem to be near, as TSN reports that the 25-year-old is here to stay.

Stroll was straightforward with his response when asked about wanting to change his team in the future. Stroll said, “Not really, no.” This puts an end to claims of Stroll wanting to prove his doubters wrong by joining a team that isn’t backed by his father.

Facing criticism for his failure to be nearly as good as teammate Fernando Alonso yet again, Stroll doesn’t believe that points tell the entire story of 2024.

He was 4-4 head-to-head in qualifying with Alonso, which shows that at least in one-lap pace, Stroll has shown improvement. Keeping the aforementioned stat aside, Stroll’s driving has also been better this season.

Sky F1’s David Croft has raised doubts about Lance Stroll’s commitment to staying in Formula 1, suggesting that the Aston Martin driver “sometimes doesn’t look like he wants to be there.” Croft’s comments came after Stroll made a “rookie error” during the Chinese Grand Prix,… pic.twitter.com/DwgdIFMdgJ — This is Formula 1 (@ThisIsFormu1a1) April 27, 2024

Chasing a more competitive reputation, Aston Martin is dedicated to making the necessary improvements to their entire setup. And Stroll is all for it.

Lance Stroll wants to go the distance with Aston Martin

When Alonso first joined Aston Martin in 2023, the team quickly became the dark horse of F1. Rapidly rising through the ranks, the Silverstone-based team, at one point, became the second-fastest on the grid behind Red Bull.

Alonso was in the thick of things with eight overall podium finishes, but Stroll was nowhere near the picture.

Aston Martin Formula 1 team principal Mike Krack has insisted there are no doubts about the future of Lance Stroll and that he will race for the team in 2024. “It’s Monza, it’s driver silly season and it’s a bit boring at the moment,” said Krack. “I think we don’t have any… pic.twitter.com/Pq9e9JHb50 — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) August 31, 2023

In 2024, Aston Martin has taken a step back in development. Stroll for one, reiterates his belief in the team’s project and claims that they are on a “super exciting trajectory.”

The same contributes to why Stroll continues to be at Aston Martin despite contrasting public opinion. With his contract status unknown, Stroll clarified that next year’s plan involves him staying in Silverstone. While it is still early in the year to be taking about 2025, Stroll remains committed to his current employers.