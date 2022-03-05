“Completely ignored”- Nikita Mazepin feels that Haas completely ignored him as the team terminated his contract

Nikita Mazepin feels completely ignored by Haas as the team terminated his contract in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Uralkali and Nikita Mazepin are no longer associated with Haas as the team decided to terminate their contracts. The team announced the split with immediate effect while stating their ‘shock and sadness’ at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The talks about whether Russian and Belarusian drivers will be allowed to participate had been going on for a long time. Earlier this week, the FIA allowed them to participate given that they do so under a neutral flag.

The FIA also wanted them to sign a document acknowledging that the FIA strongly condemn the actions of Russia.

However, Motorsport UK banned the Russian and Belarusian competitors from participating in events in the UK. The British Motorsport Council urged other countries to do the same as well.

Given the situation, Haas had to decide whether or not they will let Mazepin compete this year. And if removed, who will replace him.

Nikita Mazepin feels completely ignored

After Haas’ announcement, Mazepin released a public statement saying that he was ready to agree with the conditions put up by the FIA. But, it has been completely ignored.

He expressed disappointment over the termination of his contract. He said, “While I understand the difficulties, the ruling from the FIA plus my ongoing willingness to accept the conditions proposed in order to continue were completely ignored. No process was followed in this unilateral step.”

He thanked those who tried to understand him and hopes that he will be back in the sport at a better time.

Mazepin’s statement came within just an hour of Haas announcing they were cutting all ties with title sponsor Uralkali and Nikita Mazepin himself.

No official announcement about a replacement

Even after the Haas team has announced the termination of Mazepin, they have made no official statement about who will replace him.

However, it seems that development and reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi will take the seat for the 2022 season.

