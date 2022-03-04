“The report is inaccurate”– Haas denies reports of removing Nikita Mazepin as their F1 driver

Haas denies the reports of Nikita Mazepin being shelved from the team for the 2022 season as his status in the team became dispensable.

Since Russia attacked Ukraine, there has been massive uncertainty surrounding Nikita Mazepin’s future in Formula 1. The immediate action by Haas was to remove Uralkali from their livery.

Though FIA hasn’t banned Russian athletes, they won’t compete under the Russian flag. Meanwhile, UK motorsports have banned Russian drivers for their events.

While Russian drivers can technically compete in F1, Haas dropping Uralkali is the biggest vulnerability for Mazepin. His father, Dmitry Mazepin, is the owner of Uralkali, the sponsorship ensured the F1 driver a seat.

But with, Haas declared that they had finances to cover the withdrawal of Uralkali. Mazepin’s situation in Haas is easily dispensable. Therefore, on Thursday, SkyGermany reported that Mazepin had been removed by Haas and replaced by Pietro Fittipaldi.

But an update by SkySports reveals that Haas has denied these reports and would continue with the Russian for the upcoming season.

To my fans and followers – it’s a difficult time and I am not in control over a lot of what is being said and done. I’m choosing to focus on what I CAN control by working hard and doing my best for my @HaasF1Team . My deepest thanks for your understanding and support. 🙏 — Nikita Mazepin (@nikita_mazepin) February 25, 2022

Nikita Mazepin has no alternative if fired?

Mazepin is not known for his exceptional talents as an F1 driver. His reputation before getting started in F1 was not any better. And now, with his country at war, where they are shown as the aggressor, it is pretty tough on Mazepin.

Under this situation, Mazepin would not have the means to contact the other teams if fired by Haas. So, what will happen with the Russian driver remains to be seen this year.

Anyway, even if he continues, he will not race in Silverstone. Moreover, it isn’t sure how many more countries are expected to follow suit.

More challenging times await for the 23-year-old race driver. Though, the only person who has come into the support of Mazepin is Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko.

While the Red Bull chief agrees that there should be sanctions on Russia, the athletes shall not suffer. On the other hand, former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat has called out the International Olympics Committee as unfair for banning Russian and Belarusian athletes.

