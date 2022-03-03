“Mazepin is OUT”- Haas is rumoured to have decided that it will replace Nikita Mazepin with Pietro Fittipaldi for 2022 season

It is rumoured that the Haas F1 team has decided to replace their Russian driver Nikita Mazepin with Pietro Fittipaldi.

After Russia declared war on Ukraine, the Haas F1 team fell in the epicentre because of it having Russian connections. The team is funded by the Russian company – Uralkali owned by Dmitry Mazepin, the father of Nikita Mazepin.

Following the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Haas removed the Uralkali branding from its car and ran in an all-white livery in Barcelona.

The Motorsport UK decided to bar Russian competitors from participating in events in the UK. In F1, this decision had a major impact on Haas’ driver Nikita Mazepin. Given the decision, Mazepin would not be allowed to participate in the British GP.

💣🚨 Haas have decided: Mazepin is OUT. Fittipaldi will replace him; official statement very soon as the brazillian will be behind the wheel in Barhain pre-season testing!#F1 #Haas — Sergio Rodríguez 🏎⚽️ (@sergiorf97) March 3, 2022

Furthermore, as there are chances that other countries might also follow the UK’s path, Haas was on a search for potential drivers who could replace Mazepin.

Pietro Fittipaldi for Nikita Mazepin

Earlier, the Ukrainian Motorsport body had urged the FIA to ban the Russian drivers from participating in F1. Even though the World Motorsport Council did not go through with it, other competitions did.

The FIA allowed the Russian drivers to participate as long as they do so in a neutral flag and abide by the norms of the governing body.

However, UEFA and FIFA have already banned Russian National Team and Russian clubs to participate in events. Therefore, even if Haas did not want to find a replacement for Mazepin, they would have to do so given the pressure that has built around them.

Team Principal Guenther Steiner, according to Adam Cooper, had previously cited his interest in Pietro Fittipaldi to take Mazepin’s place. Now, as per reports, Haas has made its decision on the matter.

An official statement from the team is yet to come. However, it is claimed that the Brazilian driver will be behind the wheel in Bahrain pre-season testing.

Uralkali may no longer be Haas’ title sponsor

Amid the ongoing conflict, there are chances that Russian businessmen will face sanctions. If so, sending money to the F1 team would be difficult for Uralkali.

Haas had already removed the branding of its title sponsor and the Russian flag from their 2022 car. During the testing in Barcelona, they ran an all-white livery on the car.

