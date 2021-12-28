“Concentrate on the present” – Nyck de Vries focusing on Le Mans and defending Formula E title after being snubbed in Formula 1

“Concentrate on the present” – Nyck de Vries will be competing in Le Mans apart from defending his Formula E title after missing out on a Formula 1 seat for next season.

Nyck de Vries has had a stellar motorsport journey at the age of 26, having already won the Formula 2 and Formula E titles, the latter this year.

🏆 #FIAPrizeGiving2021 – 2021 was the season during which @FIAFormulaE became an FIA World Championship. Let’s celebrate the winner of a thrilling season and first ABB FIA Formula E World Champion: @nyckdevries #FormulaE pic.twitter.com/jxUYuGpJv5 — FIA (@fia) December 16, 2021

Despite this, the Mercedes driver could not get a seat in Formula 1 next season, losing out to the likes of Alex Albon (Williams) and Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo).

When asked if his Mercedes association has had a negative impact on his chances in the premier category, he chose to not answer it, instead focusing on the categories he’s involved in currently – Formula E, Le Mans, and IndyCar (test), and as the reserve driver of the Mercedes F1 outfit.

“I don’t know.

“There is always a lot of talk in Formula 1. There is news all the time. But the only way I can keep my career going is to keep performing on track. That is the most important thing. And that’s regardless of who I drive for.

“I am incredibly grateful for everything I can do at the moment. I’m really enjoying the combination of Formula E and endurance racing right now.

“I just don’t know what will happen in the future. I am a very realistic person and concentrate on the present. I’ve also had the experience: things sometimes change very quickly. That’s why I’m looking forward to the new season.

“Then we will compete with Mercedes to defend the title. And I’m sure: if I continue to perform at my best, there will be new opportunities. Where, I don’t know. Time will tell.”

