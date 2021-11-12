F1

“Felt honoured that my name was going around” – Nyck de Vries determined to not give up on his dream of becoming a Formula 1 driver

"Felt honoured that my name was going around" - Nyck de Vries determined to not give up on his dream of becoming a Formula 1 driver
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
Finalists in 2021 T20 World Cup: When and where will ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final be played?
Next Article
“The Clippers are undefeated when Happy Kawhi is tweeted”: Clipper Nation might have to thank someone apart from Paul George for six-game unbeaten streak
F1 Latest News
"Felt honoured that my name was going around" - Nyck de Vries determined to not give up on his dream of becoming a Formula 1 driver
“Felt honoured that my name was going around” – Nyck de Vries determined to not give up on his dream of becoming a Formula 1 driver

“Felt honoured that my name was going around” – Nyck de Vries almost made it…