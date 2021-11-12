“Felt honoured that my name was going around” – Nyck de Vries determined to not give up on his dream of becoming a Formula 1 driver

“Felt honoured that my name was going around” – Nyck de Vries almost made it to Williams for next season, but eventually lost out to Alex Albon.

Williams needed a new driver after George Russell’s move to Mercedes was confirmed, to partner Lewis Hamilton. The team was primarily considering Valtteri Bottas, Nyck de Vries, and Alex Albon to partner Nicholas Latifi next season.

Alex Albon eventually won the ‘contest’, with Valtteri Bottas heading to Alfa Romeo to replace retiring compatriot Kimi Raikkonen. This meant Formula E and former F2 champion Nyck de Vries continues with Mercedes for one more season in the electric-car competition.

FIA FORMULA 2 CHAMPION ‘19 🏆 pic.twitter.com/yMhZDCnSHU — Nyck de Vries (@nyckdevries) September 28, 2019

But like any racing driver, F1 is the ultimate dream, and de Vries is no different. He is disappointed at not getting the Williams seat, but is determined to race in the pinnacle of motorsports in the near future.

“I felt honoured that my name was going around and people were linking me to Formula 1 teams. Ultimately, I don’t have that much control over any rumours or speculation, or even opportunities.

“The only thing I can really control is my performance on track, and that’s where my focus and priority is. I think that’s the only way to continue my career forward and to continue to open up new opportunities. So I will continue to do that.

“I will admit every young driver shares the same dream and goal and that is to become a Formula 1 driver. I’m still young, so I would lie if I say I don’t share that dream and goal anymore.

“But ultimately – you know Formula 1 probably better than me – that’s why I just stay focused on my job and let the rest get dealt with by itself.”

Also Read “I have a great relationship with Toto” – Williams boss Jost Capito reveals how the Volkswagen connection with Red Bull and Mercedes helped seal Alex Albon move