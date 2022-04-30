“Congrations on birth of your son”– Romain Grosjean was surprised when Kimi Raikkonen knew about birth of his former teammate’s child

Romain Grosjean and Kimi Raikkonen were teammates in Lotus for a couple of years and they hardly spoke to each other at that time.

In the early 2010s, Lotus had a formidable lineup in Kimi Raikkonen and Romain Grosjean. Together they were running for podiums and were considered the dark horses in the grid.

But as a team, the two hardly communicated. Grosjean appearing in Nico Rosberg’s podcast revealed that he hardly ever had conversations with the Iceman.

Therefore, it surprised Grosjean when Raikkonen reached out to him and congratulated him on the birth of his child. The former F1 driver revealed that he was surprised to learn that Raikkonen knew about this major update in his life.

“We were teammates for two years and we never really spoke that much,” reveals Grosjean. “Kimi was Kimi. Even though since he got kids for the much better. But I remember in Spa, we were in the truck and he comes to me and says congratulations on the birth of your son.”

“I was shocked because we never spoke and out of the blue he knew I had a baby. So I was like thankyou Kimi. But I didn’t know what to say,” he added.

🎙 @RGrosjean recalled what it was like having Kimi Raikkonen as his teammate on the In the Fast Lane podcast 😂 #F1 pic.twitter.com/iu36mArLoc — F1 Australian Grand Prix (@ausgrandprix) October 19, 2021

Kimi Raikkonen changed after the birth of his kids

Rosberg added to Grosjean’s words that Raikkonen has changed as a person after becoming a father, as the Iceman started to post funny videos of him and his family on Instagram. In response, the French race driver fully agreed.

“Since the birth of his children, he has become a bit of a comedian on Instagram. So, I think he seems to have changed then,” said Rosberg. “Yeah, he has changed a lot,” added Rosberg.

“He’s a great guy, I mean I always loved racing him on track because you know, he’s always gonna respect and give you the room. You can go in confidence in fighting Kimi on track for sure and since he’s got kids, he has been quite fun.”

