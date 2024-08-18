Costco Sells 3-Day US GP Passes For $354.99

The Formula 1 fever has shot up in the United States over the last few years, owing largely to Netflix’s Drive to Survive series. As Liberty Media – F1’s owners – looked to expand more in the US, new races were added to the calendar; Miami and Las Vegas. But while ticket prices for these events touched the sky, the US GP remained largely affordable.

Held in the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX, the US GP has been a mainstay on the calendar since 2011 (except 2020). It existed before the Drive to Survive popularity, which is why the cost of attending this race is not as high.

Recently, Costco came out with passes for the same, and the rates went viral on social media.

A 3-day ground pass was being sold for $354.99. It also included entry to two concerts on the track during the Grand Prix weekend.

According to Costco’s website,

“One 3-Day General Admission Grounds Pass Valid for the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas on October 18-20, 2024 (Subject to Availability), Wristband Will Be Available for Box Office Pick Up, Limit 5 Per Membership and the Item is Non-Refundable.”

Costco is not the first brand to opt for selling F1 tickets and related products in their stores and online. Multi-billion dollar companies like H&M have collaborated with the sport before to sell F1-related merch.

However, Costco – an American retailer – selling relatively cheap tickets for an F1 race has certainly caught the attention of fans.

Fans react to Costco’s US GP tickets

F1 tickets being sold in supermarkets isn’t very common and Costco used this to catch fans off-guard. Not many expected to see 3-day F1 passes being sold at their outlets, and that too at such a cheap price.

Many fans took to social media to highlight their surprise, and to reveal that they would head over to the nearest store to get their hands on the tickets.

